Netflix’s One Piece Reveals First Look at David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 (And It’s Wild)

One Piece’s live-action series is returning to Netflix with its second season later this March, and it’s getting ready for its comeback with a wild first look at David Dastmalchian as new villain, Mr. 3. Luffy and the Straw Hats are going to make their way into the Grand Line for the first real time after everything that got teased in the second season, and they’ll be coming across their first major foes in the region with the full debut of Baroque Works. Fans are going to see a ton of new characters that have wild and unique looks.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix later this March, and the streaming service is celebrating with a cool new trailer showing off the members of the deadly Baroque Works group that Luffy and the Straw Hats will be contending with in this coming season. This includes the first real look at The Suicide Squad and Late Night With the Devil star David Dastmalchain as Mr. 3, and he’s looking wild for his One Piece debut. You can check it out below.

Who Is Mr. 3 In One Piece?

The Little Garden arc is one of the arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga that fans will see in the second season, and Mr. 3 plays a significant role in its events as the main antagonist. He’s a deadly member of the Baroque Works group spread throughout the Grand Line, and his Devil Fruit ability turns his body into wax. This allows him to form all kinds of shapes and weapons with his body, and can even seal his opponents in wax as part of his deadly plans.

“I mean, he’s so unique and such a fantastically interesting odd character,” Dastmalchain told Nerdist about Mr. 3. “So, the idea of getting to be a part of what is already an amazing ensemble is incredible—I think that season one was just so great…He was just an office worker at Baroque Works, and now he’s this really cool, weird, often seen-as-bad guy character whose alliances can kind of shift around just like so many of the characters in One Piece. And I’m excited to see what they want to do because they’ve done such an exceptional job making the anime and the manga into a live-action world.”

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

One Piece Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide premiere with Netflix on March 10th. Running for eight episodes, the new season will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga. Dastmalchian is only one of the new Baroque Works members coming in the new season alongside Lera Abova as the mysterious Miss All Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

One Piece is also in the works on Season 3 of the live-action series with Netflix at this time, and Oda has confirmed that the third season will be completing the Alabasta saga. This saga will begin with a few of the arcs we’ll see in action in Season 2, so fans can rest easy knowing this is all setting up something even bigger in the years to come.

