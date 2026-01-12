Netflix’s One Piece Highlights Nico Robin and More With New Season 2 Trailer

One Piece is kicking off 2026 with a strong start as Netflix has dropped a cool new trailer for Season 2 of the live-action series showing off more of Nico Robin, Baroque Works and more. One Piece fans are gearing up for a huge year as the franchise now has a ton of projects now in the works for a release through the rest of the year, and the first big one is the highly anticipated return of the live-action series with Netflix. It was a huge hit upon its debut, and it’s set to only get bigger from here on out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix later this Spring, and is gearing up for its return with a cool new trailer for the second season. With Luffy and the Straw Hats making their way into the Grand Line, they are going to be facing off against all kinds of wild foes that fans will want to see in live-action. You can check out the newest trailer for One Piece Season 2 below as shared by Netflix.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Play video

One Piece Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide premiere with Netflix on March 10th. It will be running for eight episodes, and will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga. This means we’ll be seeing the main villain group in action with the introduction of Baroque Works as the first major antagonists that Luffy and the Straw Hats will need to contend with as they make their early journey through the dangers of the Grand Line.

Headlining this new trailer are Lera Abova as the mysterious Miss All Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek. But they are far from the only Baroque Works members we see in action in the trailer, and by far the only ones from the group who will be making an appearance in this next season as the pieces continue to form for the Alabasta Saga to come in the third season.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Is Now in Production

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece is now in production on Season 3 of the live-action series with Netflix, and series creator Eiichiro Oda has already confirmed that this third season will be capping off the Alabasta Saga that we’ll see start to form with this second season. We’re going to be meeting even more members of Baroque Works including Mr. 0, played by Joe Manganiello, who will be getting a more expanded role in the third season alongside Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra).

Joining the ever expanding cast of the live-action series for this upcoming third season are Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. We’ll see more new additions following the release of the second season as the third season continues to take shape for its production, so fans just need to bide their time until the second season hits this March.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!