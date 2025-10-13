One Piece Answers a Huge Mystery Years After One Pirate Already Figured It Out

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! It’s been several weeks since One Piece commenced its ongoing backstory in the Elbaf Arc. The backstory was initially supposed to reveal the person who killed King Harald in Aurust Castle over 14 years ago. However, no one expected that Harald’s journey to becoming the greatest in Elbaf would somehow be connected to Rocks D. Xebec and the God Valley Incident. For several years, the God Valley Incident was shrouded in mystery, and even though Kuma’s backstory shared a glimpse of it, there were still several unanswered questions left. The World Government portrayed Xebec as the instigator, but the truth was far from it.

Now that fans have been properly introduced to the character, it’s evident that he wasn’t as evil and dangerous as the Government said he would be. If anything, Xebec was actually a victim since the incident was actually an elaborate trap set to kill him. He was always a thorn in the World Government’s sight, and they finally found a way to get rid of him. The flashback is still ongoing, and it has unveiled several shocking facts about the horrible day that were never made public. Amid the chaos in God Valley, One Piece reveals an unexpected fact about Imu that only Xebec was able to figure out.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Reveals That Imu Is the World Itself

The latest One Piece Chapter 1162 features Imu arriving on the island when the entire situation was in chaos. The Rocks Pirates, the Roger Pirates, the Marines, and the slaves each had their own goals, and it didn’t take long for the situation to spiral down. Even among the Marines, not many know about Imu’s existence, which is why even Monkey D. Garp was shocked to see them. While everyone wondered what that entity was, Xebec said that the one standing before them represents the “World.”

Maybe it’s because Xebec already met the mysterious ruler of the world inside the Flower Room, but he was confident while answering the question in God Valley. It’s also worth noting that One Piece has used the word “World” in several instances, but not all of these scenes use it in the same context. For example, after being arrested, Donquixote Doflamingo said the world never ages, which may refer to Imu since they are an immortal being.

Additionally, in the Egghead Incident Arc, two members of the Blackbeard Pirates, Van Augur and Catarina Devon, told Saturn that Teach’s goal is the World, which may mean that his target was Imu all along. Although Imu was introduced several years ago, the manga hasn’t even revealed their face. It’s a widely accepted fact that Imu is supposed to be the final antagonist, the likes of which Luffy has never faced before.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Is Finally Shedding More Light on Imu

Elbaf is the second Arc of One Piece‘s Final Saga, and it’s about time the story answers major questions about the main villain. It’s already a known fact that Imu’s powers are something no one can comprehend, since they were able to kill Saint Jaygarcia Saturn while sitting inside Pangea Castle. The Five Elders have been Imu’s puppets for decades, and maybe even longer, but they didn’t hesitate to get rid of one of them after Saturn failed his mission. The Elbaf Arc also revealed that Imu has control over Gunko’s mind, and more Holy Knights may be the victims of the same brainwashing power.

In the Elbaf Arc, using Gunko’s body, Imu turned several Giants, including Dorry and Brogy, into gigantic monsters who sought nothing but destruction. The Giants have a deep love for their homeland, but after being possessed by Imu, they lost all sense of self and began running their beautiful island. At this point, it’s not even safe to say that Imu could be referred to as a “person,” since they may be another creature altogether, something horribly evil and demonic.

The mysterious entity can even take over their target’s body and converse with the people on the surface. Since Imu doesn’t directly leave Pangea Castle, there’s a possibility that they have been inside for over eight centuries. Whether or not Imu is willingly locked away in the castle or not is yet another mystery that needs to be solved. Even during the God Valley Incident, Imu wasn’t there in person, but instead took over Saturn’s body. The backstory is still continuing and will likely shed more light on Imu’s powers and solve the mystery behind Xebec’s death.

