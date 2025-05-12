One Piece’s Best Girl Steals the Spotlight on Elbaf

Though the so-called monster trio of Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji usually steals all the attention in One Piece, the Straw Hats have many capable fighters aboard, and it’s not often that they get a chance to show off their abilities. One Piece’s Wano Arc was perhaps the last such instance when the Straw Hats each got to shine in individual battles, as the chaos of the Egghead Arc didn’t allow for the same type of dedicated matchups. Having said that, the Elbaf Arc may prove to be different as the series’ latest chapter has just shone a spotlight on the Straw Hats’ best girl, Nico Robin, finally letting her in on the action against the Holy Knights, and it could not be more satisfying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 1148, Robin finally enters the fray against St. Sommers after he demands that Elbaf burn down the school and library without taking out a single book, crudely proclaiming that what the Holy Knights truly want to destroy is the Giants’ culture and history. This spurs Robin into action, who uses an all-new attack called “Cien Fleurs Craspedia” to strike Sommers’ jaw with a giant palm. She then also sprouts arms on Sommers’ back and pulls his jaw back till his neck snaps, later even using a clone to try and throw the Holy Knight off the branch while the real Robin attempts to rescue Collun, Nami, Usopp, Brook, and Jinbe. Not only does Robin mercilessly attack Sommers, but she also displays impressive forethought and wit through her use of a clone to distract Sommers, proving yet again that she is not a weak damsel in distress in the slightest, despite what the last few chapters have led many to believe.

Robin Finally Moves Into Action Against St. Sommers in One Piece

Ever since she first joined the Straw Hats, Robin has been an active fighter in the group, even if her attacks often aren’t violent. There’s never been any doubt that Robin can defend herself should the moment arise, with her even coming to Sanji’s rescue on Wano. The Wano Arc also marked a shift in fans’ perception of Robin and her strength after she defeated Black Maria by viciously snapping her neck and bones, all while revealing one of her most terrifying transformations yet, Demonio Fleur.

It is for this very reason that many fans were frustrated when the last few chapters of One Piece saw Robin hiding within Saul’s hair with Chopper while he fought a losing battle against St. Sommers. Of course, subsequent chapters explained that it was Saul who’d asked Robin to hide as he revealed the Holy Knights were invincible, but it still did not make sense for Robin to hide like a damsel in distress after seeing what she’s capable of on Wano.

Nico Robin Unleashes Her Fierce Side Against Sommers

More than anything, the most unexpected part of Chapter 1148 is seeing Robin be aggressive for once. So far, Robin’s attacks in One Piece have been more focused on submission and immobilizing her enemies rather than using brute force. For much of the series, Robin has used her devil fruit to slap or stomp on opponents, rarely hurting them more than necessary, though Black Maria and now St. Sommers are the exceptions to this trend.

It was quite unexpected to see Robin ruthlessly grab St. Sommers’ jaw from behind and completely snap his neck just like she did with Black Maria. Hopefully, this means fans will see Robin being more direct and aggressive in her future battles. With the Holy Knights demanding the destruction of Elbaf’s schools and libraries, and by extension, Ohara’s precious research, there’s never been a better reason for Robin to fight, and the latest chapter of One Piece gives fans much-needed reassurance of what a capable fighter she is. It is unclear whether Robin will be able to truly take down either of the Holy Knights, though she might just be able to stall them long enough till stronger individuals like Gaban, Loki, and the monster trio can take over.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.