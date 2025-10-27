One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Unveils the Most Powerful Character Alive

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaf Arc of the One Piece anime is finally unveiling the horrifying truth behind the God Valley Incident. When the manga teased the historic event in Chapter 957 around six years ago, no one could’ve imagined how crucial it would turn out to be for the overall story. The truth behind the incident was kept under wraps by the World Government since they didn’t want the public to know about the horrors they commit while taking advantage of their trust. The blame was eventually put on Rocks D. Xebec, who was only on the island to rescue his wife and two-year-old son, Marshall D. Teach.

The tragic incident 38 years ago not only took the lives of countless innocent people, but it’s also the place where Xebec met his end. Additionally, for some mysterious reason, the entire island was wiped off the map, and the world eventually forgot about the fateful day. However, the ongoing backstory in the Elbaf Arc sheds light on the incident, revealing the real reason why the Rocks and Roger Pirates were there. Additionally, one more powerful entity was on the island during the chaotic incident, terrorizing everyone in their sight.

One Piece Chapter 1163 Confirms Imu Is the Strongest Character Alive

Imu is widely believed to be the final antagonist of the series, and this latest chapter leaves no room for doubt as the villain turns out to be just as powerful as fans expected. A lot about the mysterious ruler is currently unknown, but their demonic powers that allow them to wreak havoc anywhere in the world without ever leaving Pangea Castle are what make them terrifying. Imu already took over Gunko’s body in Elbaf and turned several Giants into dangerous puppets, which gives readers a fair idea of how powerful they can be.

However, the true powers of this character are revealed during the God Valley Incident, where they took control of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s body and stood alone against some of the most powerful characters in the series, including Rocks D. Xebec, Gol D. Roger, Edward Newgate, Monkey D. Garp, Big Mom, and Kaido. Even with all these legendary characters working together, Imu was practically untouchable. The situation takes a turn for the worse when Imu successfully takes control of Xebec’s body, who was being targeted for being a descendant of Davy Jones.

It’s also worth noting that all these characters used Conqueror’s Haki, the strongest known ability in the series. Defeating Imu, who can control anyone at will while also staying safe inside the Holy Land of Marijoa, will turn out to be far more difficult than anything Luffy and the others have ever faced.

