One Piece Gives First Glimpse At Imu’s True Powers And It’s More Terrifying Than Ever

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc of One Piece is turning out to be more exciting than fans ever imagined. The latest arc was foreshadowed in the Little Garden Arc, where the Straw Hat Pirates met proud Giant Warriors Dorry and Brogy. Amazed by their bravery, the pirates, especially Luffy and Usopp, have always wanted to visit the fabled Land of the Giants. Their dream finally comes true in the Final Saga, but the troubles they face there are more than they bargained for. The crew barely managed to escape after the chaotic battle against the Five Elders in Egghead. Not long after they arrive on Elbaph, the Holy Knights attack the peaceful island and take the children hostage.

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The situation went from bad to worse when Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world, made his appearance. For eight years, the identity of the final antagonist was kept secret from fans. Each time Imu appeared, fans would only see his silhouette, which wasn’t even enough to determine if he was human or not. While Chapter 1179 finally unveils Imu’s face, the latest Chapter 1180 shows the first glimpse of his powers.

One Piece Chapter 1180 Proves Imu Is The Biggest Threat in Elbaph

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Imu doesn’t waste any time after arriving on the island and wants to get the situation under control as soon as possible. The villain rarely ever leaves the Pangea Castle, regardless of how grim the situation is. Instead of making an appearance, he would always take control of his subordinate’s mind and body to deal with the opponents. That was the case in the God Valley Incident and even in Elbaph, but he realized the Holy Knights are at a disadvantage. As soon as the character arrives on the island, he frees Sommers from Gerd’s grasp. Imu didn’t even have to lift a finger, and Gerd’s fingers disintegrated into dust.

Following his attack on the Giant, Zoro and Sanji both took their turns but were helpless against the villain. So far, the series has only featured Imu’s ability to control an army of soldiers through Domi Reversi. However, in a fight against multiple opponents, the character is unstoppable, making him a force to be reckoned with. As the chapter ends, the villain comes face-to-face with Loki, the man who killed his servant Harald and created a mess for him to deal with. Meanwhile, Loki still wants to avenge the tragic fate that befell his father, which forced him to take Harald’s life.

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