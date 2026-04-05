8 Years Later, One Piece Finally Unveils The Face of Its Main Villain

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc of One Piece has officially become the most crucial arc of the series. Fans have been anticipating the Straw Hat Pirates’ visit to the fabled land of the Giants for over two decades, and the moment has finally arrived. However, it doesn’t take long before Elbaph is turned into a warzone after the arrival of the Holy Knights. They are following Imu’s orders and plan to bring the nation down.

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Although the Holy Knights initially didn’t want to fight Luffy, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, it’s impossible to avoid confrontation with him and his crew if they are launching such a devastating attack on the island. Amid the chaos of the battle, Imu took full control of Gunko, one of the Holy Knights, and wreaked havoc in Elbaph. However, Chapter 1178 ended on a major cliffhanger after the villain will be personally making a visit to Elbaph. The latest Chapter 1179 unveils Imu’s face for the first time in eight years.

One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc Finally Reveals Imu’s Face

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Imu was introduced in the story in Chapter 906, which was released in June 2018. However, the series only revealed a silhouette of the villain to build more hype around the mysterious ruler of the world. The Empty Throne represents the notion of equal power between the 20 Allied Nations, which is why it’s not supposed to be occupied. However, only a handful of people, even in Mariejois, know that it’s being occupied by Imu, who has been existing since the Void Century. In Chapter 1179, the story takes an unexpected turn when Imu descends into the lower world and arrives in Elbaph. The chapter introduces him as Saint Nerona Imu, the King of the World and the creator of the World Government, as a member of the 20 Allied Nations.

Ever since his introduction, Imu has never had to personally make a visit to the lower world, not even during the God Valley Incident. He would simply take over the body of one of his subordinates and get the job done. This is why the villain’s unexpected arrival is a sign of a major calamity, especially since his powers are way too terrifying and mysterious. Imu is expected to be the final villain of the story, which is why their appearance in Elbaph is one of the biggest turning points in the story.

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