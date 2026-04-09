One Piece Remake’s New Update Suggests a Longer Wait Than Expected

Jump Festa 2024, which was held in December 2023, took the internet by storm after announcing a One Piece remake, titled The One Piece, by WIT Studio in collaboration with Netflix. The original anime by Toei Animation has been ongoing since 1999, and it has released over 1100 episodes, which always overwhelms new fans. Over time, the pacing of the anime was significantly slowed down, and the anime became lengthier than it should have been since it had to keep up with the weekly schedule. While the Elbaph Arc has changed the schedule for the first time ever, the anime will still adapt one chapter per episode. While the series is still just as popular as ever, the remake aims to attract new fans with a steadier pacing and modern animation.

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However, even after more than two years of waiting, the studio has barely shared any major updates on the anime’s release, as the production seems to be taking longer than usual. Even the latest teaser by Netflix that shares a glimpse at the remake anime only shares character designs and conceptual sketches with no update on the release window or anything else. Not to mention that those designs were already revealed in 2024, so the latest update was barely able to hype anyone, as fans keep waiting for a trailer or at least a key visual.

The One Piece Will Adapt The East Blue Saga

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There’s currently no information on how many seasons the remake anime will release. However, it’s been confirmed that the story will start from the nostalgic East Blue Saga, where Luffy begins his journey and forms a crew to travel all the way to the Grand Line. The conceptual sketches featured in the trailer include some of the most beloved scenes from the first saga of the series. Not only that, but the character designs are also related to how they looked at the beginning of the story. Fans will once again be introduced to their beloved characters and witness the beginning of Luffy’s journey in modern animation.

While the pacing of the original anime in the first saga wasn’t nearly as bad as post-time skip, WIT Studio will fix the 4:3 aspect ratio, which was common in the 1990s, but it’s not used anymore. Additionally, the animation style might be nostalgic, but it’s still old, which may not be appealing to newer fans. The announcement was made in the same year the live-action series was released, which popularized the series across the globe. The anime remake aims to do the same, and while the remake is taking longer than expected, WIT Studio might drop a major update this year or at least in 2027.

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