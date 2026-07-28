One Piece Creator Breaks Silence on New Anime Special

2026 is turning out to be one of the most exciting years for One Piece fans, especially with the debut of the latest Elbaph Arc in the anime. Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, the manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1997, and since then, the series has already released over 1100 chapters. It’s been almost three decades since then, and One Piece has become one of the most popular anime and manga franchises of all time. While the manga already has an anime adaptation, the franchise has released special episodes, films, live-action, and several projects for fans.

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The latest special episode, One Piece: Heroines, is a spin-off that takes place in the same worldbuilding as the manga and follows the original characters, while also having a unique tone to the story. It’s a loose adaptation of an official novel written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Sayaka Suwa, which was released in two volumes. The anime episode was released on July 5th, 2026, and it began streaming on Netflix after a week. Oda also shared a special message for fans, encouraging them to watch it.

One Piece Creator Hypes The Latest Special Episode

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Each week, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine shares notes from the creators who published a new chapter. These notes are added in the magazine that is distributed in Japan, but they’re not included in the chapters that are available for international fans. However, Viz Media has a dedicated section called Mangaka Musings to share such comments with fans.

In the latest Jump issue, which was released on July 26th, 2026, Oda shared, “I watched One Piece: Heroines with my daughter, and she loved it! I’m glad it’s appealing to girls. Please check it out.”

Fans have long known how much Oda loves Nami, and with an entire episode centered around her, it was only natural for the creator to build excitement for it. The story is completely different from Luffy’s adventure, but it’s gained enough praise from fans and even the creator to make it worth your watch.

What Is One Piece: Heroines About?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Each volume of the novel has four chapters and an extra chapter focusing on the popular One Piece girls. The main chapters are dedicated to one heroine, while the volume extra focuses on Nami and Robin, members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

While the novel follows many female characters on their adventures, the anime adaptation is rather limited considering it’s only a 20-minute episode. It’s also not a one-on-one adaptation, since there are some original scenes as well. The episode adapts Nami’s story, where she goes to a designer shoe store and finds a pair of beautiful but uncomfortable shoes.

The store employee who helps her with the fitting receives praise from Nami for her talent. Nami also encourages the employee to follow her own path instead of working under another designer. Additionally, Robin doesn’t originally make an appearance in the novel, but the anime will introduce her as well since the chapter centering around the crew’s archaeologist isn’t going to be adapted.

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