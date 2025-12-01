One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Confirms Fans Shouldn’t Overlook the Fish-Man Island Saga

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc of the One Piece manga is delving deeper into the past through King Harald’s lens. As the flashback wraps up the God Valley Incident, the story moves on to focus on Harald’s journey that led to his demise over 14 years ago. After the God Valley Incident, he broke his horns and offered to do anything they asked him to. He joined the lowest ranks of the Holy Knights and crossed paths with Shanks, who returned to his family after the execution of Gol D. Roger. However, Shanks wasn’t among the Celestial Dragons because he wanted to reunite with his family; instead, he was looking for more information on the Holy Land.

During his time at Marijoa, he freed Fisher Tiger, one of the leading figures in the world who promoted coexistence between Fish-Men and humans in order to break the cycle of hatred. Not only that, but thanks to Fisher Tiger, many slaves, including Boa Hancock and her sisters, escaped the hellish place. Fisher Tiger’s backstory was a crucial part of the Fish-Man Island Saga, but the reason behind his escape was never revealed this major detail until recently. He went on to become one of the greatest pirates in the world, and his legacy and dreams are being carried on by Jinbe, who is now a part of the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Might Be a Callback to The Fish-Man Island Saga

Despite all the lore revealed, Fish-Man Island is one of the most hated Sagas in the series, probably due to the underwhelming antagonist and the slow pacing in the anime. Despite fans’ dissatisfaction over the years, the Saga didn’t just introduce Joyboy but also revealed the identity of an ancient weapon. Even several years later, it’s evident how crucial this Saga is, as it ties everything together at one point. It’s not just the past encounter between Shanks and Fisher Tiger, but the Elbaph Arc has also previously drawn a connection with the Fish-Man Island Saga.

In Chapter 1136, the Giants were arguing with one another over having different interpretations of Nika according to their ancient text of Harley. Since the Harley is written in an ancient language that hasn’t been properly translated, many believe Nika was a ruler, while others call him the god of liberation, laughter, or destruction. Among the many titles Nika possesses, the one that stands out the most is the god of destruction, which might be tied to the prophecy where Luffy destroys Fish-Man Island in the near future.

