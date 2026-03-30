One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Still Hasn’t Fixed Luffy’s Biggest Drawback

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga is in its final stages as the Elbaph Arc continues the fight against the Holy Knights and Imu. Not long after the most anticipated arc began, the Holy Knights launched an attack on Elbaph to bring the nation down. Since the final war is approaching, the World Government needs more soldiers on their side to ensure victory. Unlike the proud warriors in Elbaph, the Holy Knights would stoop to any level to achieve their goal. They took the children hostage and continued to pressure the Giants into surrendering. However, things take a major turn when Luffy and Loki arrive in the battle scene. The two make the strongest duo on the island and are more than capable of holding their own against the villains.

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However, the fight will be longer than ever, and Luffy is still unequipped to deal with powerful opponents without draining his stamina. His Gear 5 ability gives him unparalleled power, but it comes at a steep price. He can only use it for a short time since it quickly drains his stamina. The drawback keeps holding him back against powerful enemies, especially when the stakes are higher than ever.

Luffy Is Still Not Strong Enough For The Final War in One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Luffy is now one of the Four Emperors of the Sea and a powerful pirate, and even the Holy Knights didn’t want to cross him. However, despite all his power, he is not strong enough to battle in the Final War. Whenever Luffy drains his stamina, he starts looking like an old man who can’t even lift a finger. The only way he can get back into fighting is by filling his stomach and getting his energy back. The fight in Elbaph has barely even begun, but he’s already down for the count.

Considering his state in the latest Chapter 1178, it’s evident that he wouldn’t be able to survive the Final War at this current level. The story still has a while to go before commencing the major battles against more powerful villains, and the future Pirate King must find a way to extend the time he can use Gear 5. His ability is strong enough to overpower even someone like Kaido, which is all the more reason Luffy needs to be at his best when the battle against the World Government begins.

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