3 Most Powerful One Piece Characters Luffy Still Can’t Defeat

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece has been ongoing for almost three decades, and the story has followed Luffy’s journey since then. Starting out as a no-name pirate from the East Blue, Luffy eventually reached the New World and became one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. The series has followed every step of his growth through his battles and two years of training as he continues to encounter more powerful opponents. Starting from Gear 2, Luffy eventually achieved his Gear 5 transformation, reaching new heights of power he never thought possible. Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation isn’t only tied to his Devil Fruit awakening, but also has centuries and millennia of history behind it.

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Luffy has only recently unlocked his true potential, but the power he has displayed is unparalleled. However, there’s still a long way to go before Luffy can fully use the true power of his Devil Fruit. He still needs to overcome the biggest drawback of his power, as his stamina drains way too quickly when he is using the Gear 5 form, often forcing him to take a step aside during battles. At his current level, he still hasn’t been able to surpass these three characters.

3) Blackbeard

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As one of the most crucial villains in the series, much about Blackbeard is still a mystery, including the reason he is able to possess the power of two Devil Fruits. Not only does he have two unimaginably powerful Devil Fruits at his disposal, but he also has unparalleled Haki.

He is someone even Shanks considers a major threat, which suggests it’s impossible for Luffy to surpass him this early in the Final Saga. While it’s not guaranteed who between the two of them is stronger, Blackbeard’s deceitful nature puts him at an advantage since he would stoop to any level to get what he wants.

2) Shanks

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Shanks is not only one of the most crucial characters in the series, but his powers are overwhelming, even against characters like the Admirals and other Emperors of the Sea. He is Luffy’s role model and serves as the catalyst to the story by helping him set out on the path to becoming a pirate.

His Haki is second to none, as proven by his demonstration in the Wano Country Saga, where he intimidated Admiral Green Bull from a massive distance. This is a feat no one in the series has been able to accomplish. While Luffy’s Haki and abilities aren’t something. to scoff at, the young pirate hasn’t displayed a power strong enough to overwhelm the Haki Killer like Shanks.

1) Imu

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Ever since their introduction, One Piece has given fans more than enough reasons to believe that Imu will be the final antagonist. As an immortal, they have a few horrifying abilities at their disposal, including their ability to remotely control their targets. They can build an army of mindless puppets without even leaving the Pangea Castle and take control of their targets’ minds and bodies.

The character is still shrouded in mystery, including their connection to Joyboy and their role in the establishment of the World Government. However, the series has made it clear that no matter how much strength Luffy gains in the Final Saga, he won’t have an easy time defeating this force of nature.

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