One Piece’s Ending Is Facing a Major Problem, and Luffy Can’t Fix It

One Piece‘s newest episode that the world faces a major problem as Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise comes to an end, and it’s something that Luffy won’t be able to fix on his own the way things are going. One Piece is now speeding through the final events of the Egghead Arc as the anime prepares to end its current weekly release schedule, and then shift to a more seasonal release next year and beyond. This also means that each development in the anime is much more important than ever as things are gearing up for the final grand finale.

One Piece‘s newest episode sees Dr. Vegapunk making a message to the rest of the world where he reveals many of the things he’s learned about the past (and subsequently why he was made a target of the World Government for that knowledge). But the biggest reveal for the anime so far is what is happening to the world at large. Vegapunk reveals that One Piece‘s world is sinking, and following a major earthquake, the world is sinking even faster. It’s something that luffy won’t be able to fix quickly.

One Piece Reveals Its World Is Sinking

One Piece Episode 1148 continues Dr. Vegapunk’s message to the world, and he explains that the world is sinking little by little. Following a recent earthquake, some places have sunk underneath another meter of water rising in the seas around it. As Vegapunk explains the state of the world, he guesses it’s tied into things that have happened in the past during a period of unknown history known as the Void Century. But most of what happened has been erased from record by the World Government, and they are desperate to keep those secrets hidden.

It puts more into context of why Vegapunk was marked as a target by the government, and why the Five Elders themselves have mobilized on the island to keep him from spreading his knowledge to the rest of the world. Now that everyone has discovered the world is sinking under the sea, it’s going to through quite a lot of it into chaos as those around the world wonder how they can somehow escape their fate. But it’s just way too big of an issue that can be solved in the usual ways.

What Is Luffy Supposed to Do About This?

This raises a much bigger question about how One Piece is going to end. Because if Luffy’s main goal is to just to get to the titular treasure itself and become the King of the Pirates, it all depends on what he wants to do after making it all happen. Luffy’s real goal has still been kept a mystery to fans thus far, and it could tie into the ever changing world of the series. But even if he wants to save the world, this isn’t something he can just fix with his current abilities.

It’s hard to gauge within the scope of the wider world as Luffy’s journey seems so insular compared to everything else, but fans know full well that we’ll continue to find out more about all of this history as Luffy continues to explore new regions. With the Giants’ home of Elbaph making its anime debut next April, there is quite a lot to look forward to as the world sinks deeper towards the end.

