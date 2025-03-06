10 Best One Piece Volume Covers

Much like Eiichiro Oda’s art style, One Piece’s volume covers have evolved greatly over the years. Though they started out quite simple, One Piece’s manga covers have gotten more elaborate as well as inventive as time has passed, with recent volumes in particular being quite stunning in that regard. From the composition and layout to the vibrancy of the color palette and the complexity of the cover art itself, everything about One Piece’s volume covers has only gotten better and better over the last one hundred and eleven volumes released so far.

Having said that, with well over a hundred volumes released so far, it can be quite challenging for fans and aspiring collectors of One Piece’s manga to decide where to get started with this herculean endeavor. In this case, going by the sheer beauty of the volume cover can be a good place to start as many of these One Piece manga covers are stunning enough to be posters.

Volume 21 and 22 (Chapters 187-195 and 196-205)

Though the chapters and story arcs contained within are certainly just as important when deciding which volume to get, the aesthetics of a volume cover can also be a huge draw, especially for those fans looking to display their beloved One Piece manga collection. Luckily, Volume 21 and 22 are simply perfect as far as displayability goes. The two volume covers, when placed side by side, combine to form a picturesque spread of the Straw Hats facing off against Crocodile and Baroque Works, making for the best and most unique of One Piece’s earlier manga covers.

Volume 44 (Chapters 420-430)

Volume 44 is another one of the series’ standout early manga covers and not just because it features Robin looking absolutely stunning in the center. Given the focus on Robin’s backstory, it is fair that she takes center stage sporting what has since become one of Robin’s most iconic looks in One Piece, as well as a stunning shot of Luffy’s fight against Lucci at Enies Lobby. Though simple, this volume cover does come across as quite dramatic, almost like a poster for an espionage movie, which is fitting given the arc’s central antagonists are Cipher Pol, One Piece’s own version of the Secret Service.

Volume 58 (Chapters 563-573)

For those looking to own one of the best arcs of the manga as well as a One Piece issue with a stunning cover, Volume 58 is quite literally the best of both worlds. The cover features an iconic shot of Luffy from Marineford holding the broken mast of a ship as he faces off against the three Marine Admirals Kizaru, Akainu, and Aokiji, who are also pictured in the background looking as intimidating as ever. Garp and Sengoku’s appearance at the bottom perfectly completes the cover, which nicely encapsulates the most exciting parts of Volume 58 through a simple yet memorable collage.

Volume 79 (Chapters 786-795)

One Piece’s manga is full of excellent volume covers after the time skip, though the Dressrosa Arc has one that truly stands out with Luffy’s new Gear Fourth transformation, Boundman, front and center. The shot of Luffy itself is quite memorable, especially among fans keeping up with the manga weekly at the time, with the excitement levels being comparable to that of Gear Five, and the cover of Volume 79 immortalizes Gear Fourth’s debut in the best way possible. The volume also features an amazing background cast of characters like Akainu, Doflamingo, and Fujitora pictured imposingly over Luffy.

Volume 88 (Chapters 880-889)

If there’s one thing that’s clear after over a hundred volumes, it’s that Oda loves using a collage-like format for his covers, and Volume 88 takes this tried-and-tested formula and blows it out of the park. This dynamic volume cover is structured as Luffy breaking out of a mirror, which is fitting considering most of the chapters in the volume cover Luffy’s attempts to escape from Brulee’s Mirro-World.

Each of the broken shards reflects a Straw Hat or a new ally, including Jinbe and Carrot. Other temporary allies from the Whole Cake Island Arc, like Pudding, Bege, and Chiffon are also sneakily featured in the background behind the shards, making this volume cover one with the most unique composition.

Volume 89 (Chapters 890-900)

The cover of Volume 89 of One Piece captures the fan-favorite battle between Charlotte Katakuri and Luffy as well as the newest addition to Luffy’s arsenal of transformations— Gear Fourth: Snakeman. Once again, this volume cover has quite a unique, dynamic composition featuring Luffy and Katakuri during their final bout in the center and close-ups of their respective faces reflected by two mirrors on either side of the action. Katakuri’s giant spiked fist seems to span the entire top half of the cover while Luffy’s haki-coated arm extends towards Katakuri from beyond the cover, making the overall image quite immersive.

Volume 91 (Chapters 911-921)

As the volume that marks the beginning of the grand Wano Arc, Volume 91 of One Piece is a simple yet iconic classic featuring the entire Straw Hat crew in their Wano outfits with the addition of the adorable Otama in the center holding an apple. That said, the true appeal of this particular volume cover is the bright, vibrant color palette which becomes the norm from this point on. Sadly, the Viz localization does obscure Robin with the volume number, if not for which this volume cover makes for a perfect Straw Hat poster.

Volume 103 (Chapters 1036-1046)

Another one of the Wano Arc’s standout manga covers is Volume 103 which features Luffy in Gear Five striking the iconic Sun God Nika pose against the full moon along with Kaido in his hybrid form. Both Kid and Law, as seen during their fight against Big Mom, are also featured coming in from the sides to frame Kaido. Chapter-wise, Volume 103 is also a great one to own for those looking to re-read the chapters covering Luffy’s awakening of Gear Five which are included within.

Volume 106 (Chapters 1066-1076)

Much like Volume 91, Volume 106 shows off the Straw Hats’ new futuristic Egghead outfits, this time with Jinbe included as well. Though the chapters contained in Volume 106 aren’t the most exciting story-wise, the adorable cover more than makes up for it with its charming color scheme and design consisting of Luffy reaching toward the sky, much like Astro Boy.

Volume 108 (Chapters 1089-1100)

Volume 108 has to be the best of One Piece’s most recent manga covers. The volume cover sports Vegapunk, Bonney, Sentomaru, and, of course, Admiral Kizaru, whose exciting fight against Luffy is contained in the chapters within. That said, the real star of the cover is Luffy himself, who is pictured in Gear Five stretching across the entire width of the cover. In terms of the art, the cover Volume 108 of One Piece features some fun use of color and shading, particularly on Luffy, whose white-dyed pants have an almost holographic look to them.

One Piece is available to read from Manga Plus and Viz Media.