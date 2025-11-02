One Piece’s Schedule Shake Up Is About to Change Anime Forever

One Piece has undergone a major schedule shake up heading into next year, and with it has changed anime forever after 26 years of its history. One Piece first aired in Japan 26 years ago, and with it has been steadily releasing new episodes on a weekly basis. This has resulted in over 1,000 plus episodes as of this time, and there are even more on the way as Eiichiro Oda continues to work his way through the Final Saga of the manga release. But the anime is heading into its future looking a lot differently than when it first began.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece will be undergoing a massive schedule change for the first time in the anime’s nearly three decade history, and with it is about to change how anime is made forever. One Piece is one of the last major franchises that had been sticking with the weekly anime release schedule from Shonen Jump’s past, and now that it’s moving over to a seasonal release schedule it’s a mark of a whole new era. Anime just won’t be made the same way it used to be before, and it’s for the better.

One Piece’s Change Means Weekly Anime are a Thing of the Past

Toei Animation

While there are still a few anime franchises out there producing new episodes on a weekly basis, One Piece was the final of the Shonen Jump franchises still carrying that flag of the past era. It used to be that every series that came out of the magazine was meant to hit with a weekly anime release. It was both serving as support for the new chapters of the manga also releasing on a weekly basis, but also fed a cycle that moved everything forward. But as fans have noticed over the decades, this schedule came with its fair share of problems.

It was an unsustainable model where the team behind the anime not only needed to provide a new episode every week, but also needed to do so at a pace where it didn’t catch up too closely to where the manga currently was. This lead to lots of these shows needing to craft a lot of original material to buy time for the story, but also sometimes having hiccups in their production cycle that led to sudden breaks and more. And as fans had seen with One Piece, the anime’s level had gotten to such a high point that its demands had grown intensely too.

It even needed to take a six month break that it returned from earlier this Spring, but now it’s moving towards an entirely new seasonal schedule in 2026 and beyond. 26 episodes will be seen each year with multiple month breaks in between, and that’s exactly what fans have seen with other more modern Shonen Jump franchises like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and much more. One Piece is joining its more modern compatriots when it comes to anime, and that’s truly the end of the era.

How Does This Change Anime’s Future?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

With this end of an era for One Piece’s weekly anime releases, it also means there’s going to be a significantly different state for the anime industry moving forward. It’s very clear that there’s been a change of demand from all of Toei Animation’s projects to increase the quality of their various releases, and that’s been especially the case for One Piece itself since it kicked off the Wano Country arc long ago. With a different director behind the helm, it was immediately apparent that the anime had been “modernized” (for lack of a better term).

The seasonal schedule helps the team meet all of those demands, and ultimately will give them the time necessary to properly keep up with the modern anime landscape. This also means that there will likely be no major series in the future that will attempt such a weekly release schedule not only because of the lack of content, but because of that demand. It’s really a sign of how much viewing habits have also changed as well. As anime gets more popular worldwide, these schedules aren’t limited by Japanese broadcast TV schedules anymore either.

This was the last bastion of that older era of Shonen Jump, and fans will see seasonal anime releases from this point on. There’s a bit of a bittersweet feeling as it likely also means the end of the era of original anime materials and more, but it’s ultimately going to mean a better health for the world of anime overall. There’s just a hope that it all works out when One Piece returns for the Elbaph arc next Spring following a few months of a well deserved break.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!