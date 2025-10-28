One Piece Anime Shares First Look at Elbaph Arc Coming After Major Hiatus

One Piece‘s anime schedule is about to go under a major change for the first time in its 26 year history, and the anime dropped the first look at what’s coming in the Elbaph arc when it comes back from its hiatus next year. One Piece recently celebrated the 26th anniversary of the anime’s original debut, and the franchise this year has looked a lot different than what has been seen in years past. Not only did the anime return earlier this Spring after a six month hiatus, but it’s now been confirmed that another huge hiatus is on the way as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece has officially announced that the ongoing Egghead Arc will be wrapping up by the end of the year. Then it will be going on a hiatus for three months before returning in April 2026 with the first cour of a brand new seasonal release schedule that will be ending its weekly episodes through the year, and instead be releasing just 26 episodes a year moving forward. To commemorate this schedule change, One Piece‘s anime has also dropped the first look at its take on the Elbaph arc and the Straw Hats’ makeovers for the coming adventure.

One Piece’s Anime Has Biggest Schedule Change of Its History

Courtesy of Toei Animation

According to a press release from Toei Animation, beginning in January 2026, One Piece‘s anime schedule is going to be divided into two cours of episodes moving forward. It means we’ll be getting 26 episodes in total next year, and every year from now on. This is also confirmation that the anime will no longer be available with its current weekly release format as seen through the series’ first 26 years. With the Egghead Arc ending later this year, One Piece will then take a three month break before returning for the Elbaph Arc.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc is currently slated to premiere in April 2026 as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and series producer Ryuta Koike explained that this change was made to the anime to “support the advancement and evolution of the anime series.” While it might be a reduction in the total number of anime episodes fans got in previous years, the anime is promising to incorporate more of the “content, tempo, and pacing of the manga” moving forward. Meaning it’s going to be a much tighter experience to make up for its lesser episode count.

What Does This Mean for One Piece’s Future?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

With One Piece now shifting over to a seasonal release schedule, it’s going to be a lot for fans to adjust to after keeping track of the anime on a weekly basis for such a long time. But this will ultimately help the series moving forward. Fans have already seen how taking extra time for the anime helped to improve the second half of the Egghead Arc, and this new schedule means there won’t be as many breaks or delays between each of the new episodes.

As the franchise continues to expand on the quality of the art seen with each new One Piece episode, this schedule change will hopefully benefit the staff behind it all. The series is likely going to be much stronger with this change as those behind the scenes will be able to rest a bit more in between each cour. That’s the hope with this change anyway, but we’ll see how it shakes out next Spring.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!