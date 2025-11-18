One Piece’s Most Controversial Trait Is Its Biggest Strength

Eiichiro Oda’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga One Piece began serializing in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1997 and has taken the crew to several islands since then. The manga is currently in its Final Saga, and we have seen several of Luffy’s victories on every island he visits. Coming from a small village tucked away in the corner of the East Blue Sea, Luffy has dreamed of nothing more than becoming the Pirate King. However, the journey ahead is brutal and full of trials that he can’t pass alone. This is why he gathered a crew of like-minded people who all have their own dreams and aspirations. The crew has been facing one problem after another ever since they began their journey, but it’s thanks to these challenges that they are able to become powerful and are now a part of the Yonko crew.

One of the most common complaints readers have regarding One Piece is how the series is often repetitive since it’s the same cycle of Luffy visiting an island, finding out about the people being oppressed there, defeating the person responsible for it, and liberating the island before heading towards his next destination. However, a major part of One Piece’s charm comes from the story being repetitive, and it probably couldn’t have worked this well in any other series, but there are several qualities that set One Piece apart from the rest.

One Piece Keeps Unveiling New Mysteries During Each Major Battle

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

On the surface, the cycle of Luffy fighting to protect an island doesn’t seem much special. But during each battle, not only Luffy, but also his crew members grow exponentially powerful as they push past their limits. Every part of the story reveals something major about the world or the Void Century, contributing to the spectacular world-building of the series.

One Piece is more than just fights, and its true strength lies in the world-building and the layers of mysteries. This is why, while the premise of each Saga seems to be just fighting to protect an island, it’s never the main focus since the backstories and lore drops often grab more attention, and for obvious reasons.

In each island he saves, Luffy meets new allies, most of whom have crucial roles to play in the Final Saga. It’s thanks to the repetitive pattern of Luffy saving them that these characters, including Princess Vivi, Princess Shirahoshi, and many such influential figures, end up admiring him and taking his side even though he is a pirate.

Every Fight Ties Down to the Biggest Theme of the Story

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Every aspect of the story, whether it’s big or small, is tied to the themes of freedom that heavily resonate with the protagonist. One Piece is supposed to portray the adventure of Luffy and his crew as they visit new places and learn more about the world. However, the more they learn, the more they realize that these people need to be saved. Ever since East Blue, Luffy has been helping others regain their freedom to the best of his abilities. The world of One Piece looks beautiful on the outside, but it has a rotten core overrun by a corrupt government and dangerous pirates.

In such a situation, the world needs nothing more than a beacon of hope and freedom, and Luffy just happens to be the embodiment of it. The Wano Country Saga beautifully captures the culmination of Luffy’s journey, making more sense of the pattern of him continuing to save people and how it’s related to not only the theme of the story but also his character. The Saga revealed that Luffy’s Devil Fruit allows him to take on the form of the Sun God Nika, a mythical warrior from ancient times who liberated people with a smile on his face.

However, this is something Luffy has been doing since the beginning of the story, and he will continue this until the end of his journey. Thanks to the ability to turn himself and everything around him into rubber, the fights seem almost too ridiculous and even fun. Seeing Luffy having the time of his life while fighting powerful opponents also brings smiles to the faces of others who cheer him on.

