One Piece: Vegapunk’s Broadcast Brings Back the Entire Cast & the Reason Isn’t as Simple as It Seems

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece‘s anime is currently at a crucial phase as the Egghead Incident Arc draws near its end. The anime is all set for a major schedule change after a brief hiatus before adapting the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc. This means that the Egghead Incident Arc will conclude within this year, and there are only a few weeks left. The anime will continue Vegapunk’s broadcast, where the genius scientist unveils some of the biggest secrets in the world. The information Vegapunk shared includes his prediction regarding the world sinking into the bottom of the sea and the story of the world’s first pirate, Joyboy.

The broadcast is being featured in the middle of the chaotic fight that’s happening on the island. Not to mention that adding several reactions from everyone in the world means continuous POV shifts, which slows down the information revealed during the broadcast. Technically speaking, the broadcast isn’t that long, but the reason it lasts for several chapters isn’t because of slow pacing but because Eiichiro Oda, the series’ creator, had a major plan in store for fans. However, amid the ongoing fight and the appearance of several fan-favorite characters, it’s easy to overlook the true intention of the broadcast.

Vegapunk’s Broadcast in One Piece Lasts This Long For a Purpose

On top of unveiling major secrets about the past, the broadcast also contains a lot of information that readers are already familiar with. However, none of the things Vegapunk said was something the world knew about. Throughout the broadcast, we see reactions from those around the world as the information shakes the entire world. In fact, this is Oda’s way of trying to bring the story to one point by featuring all those characters again. All these characters will have certain roles to play in the Final Arc, regardless of how major or minor their contribution to the story is.

After Whitebeard’s death in Marineford, the world also gets another confirmation about the existence of One Piece, the legendary treasure that everyone is after. It’s also crucial to see how the world reacts to such information about the past. This is the first time the story revealed that most of the World Nobles don’t even know anything about the Void Century, even though they are descendants of the allied nations. Furthermore, considering the reactions, it’s safe to assume that this moment marks the beginning of the race towards the treasure.

