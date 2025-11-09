One Piece Is All Set to Wrap Up 2025 With Shocking Plot Twists

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece will soon be wrapping up the chaotic Egghead Incident Arc by the end of the year, and it’s going to unveil several shocking plot twists. The anime will go on a three-month hiatus in January and return in April 2026 with a new schedule of releasing 26 episodes per year. While the highly anticipated Elbaf Arc is still a few months away, the anime has already commenced Vegapunk’s broadcast. After working for the World Government for several years, Vegapunk couldn’t help but dig deeper into the secrets behind the Void Century, a part of history erased from the world. He learned that the technology the world has today is nothing compared to the advanced ancient era.

During his research, the genius scientist unraveled several shocking truths about the past, which the World Government can’t allow anyone else to know about. Knowing that he would be targeted for committing the gravest crime in the world, Vegapunk prepared a worldwide broadcast beforehand that would trigger after his death. While Luffy and the others tried their best to save him and the other satellites, the Five Elders sent several enemies their way and even arrived on the island, highlighting how desperate they are. As the broadcast continues, the fight is still ongoing and will soon feature some of the best plot twists in the series so far.

Vegapunk’s Broadcast Unveils Shocking Truths About the Void Century

As Luffy and the others continue to fight on the island, Vegapunk’s broadcast unveils some of the biggest mysteries of the world. The broadcast begins with the scientist’s prediction that the world will soon sink to the bottom of the sea. In fact, the chances are even more likely, seeing that the sea level has risen by 1 meter after the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom. Vegapunk finally reveals how the attack on Lulusia happened and what made the weapon truly terrifying.

While the shape and form of Uranus are still a mystery, its power is undeniable, considering how it destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom in just a few seconds. The scientist predicts that the flames of the Great War will soon engulf the world once again, and when it does, the Ancient Weapons will be gathered again to destroy everything. Vegapunk also tells the tale of Joyboy, the mysterious figure who was first mentioned in the Fish-Man Island Saga.

After more than a decade, the series is finally focusing on the character, who lived during the Void Century and played a pivotal role in the Great War. As a citizen of the Ancient Kingdom, Joyboy stood against the allied nations due to the difference in their ideologies. He was ultimately defeated by these powerful forces, and his name was completely erased from history. Despite being the first pirate in history, his legend is all but forgotten.

December Will Be Packed With Several Exciting One Piece Moments

According to @pewpiece, a famous X account known for sharing all kinds of updates about One Piece, confirmed that the first episode of December will feature the iconic scene of Bonney taking on her Gear 5 form. She imagines a future where she’s the freest and takes inspiration from Luffy, who has the powers of the Sun God Nika. With Luffy cheering her on, Bonney lives her dream of being free after struggling for so many years. This scene is from Chapter 1118, which caused quite the uproar in the fandom. After this heartwarming moment, the story will move on to feature the connection between Emet, the Iron Giant, and Joyboy.

The fight against the Five Elders is intense, and the only one capable of pushing them away is Emet, thanks to the power entrusted to him several centuries ago. As the fight reaches its end, Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world, shows the first glimpse of their horrifying powers. The Egghead Incident Arc is only a prologue of what’s about to come since the impact of the broadcast is going to be far bigger than fans realize. Now that the whole world knows the truth about the treasure and the Void Century, the race towards the legendary treasure has finally begun, and everyone wants to get their hands on it.

