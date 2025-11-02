Star Wars Introduces the Jedi Version of Darth Vader (& He’s Even More Terrifying)

Darth Vader is not only Star Wars‘ most iconic villain but one of the most impactful in cinema history. A lot of the credit goes to his appearance, with his all-black look striking fear into his enemies. However, what really makes Vader pop is his breathing, which announces his presence long before he actually enters the frame. In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis and Cere Junda are facing off against one of the Empire’s Inquisitors when they hear the iconic sound that comes out of the Sith Lord’s suit. Rather than having her ally stand his ground, Junda instructs him to run, knowing that any fight is a losing one.

The reason that Star Wars will never have another villain as big as Vader is that it’s nearly impossible to recreate the circumstances that led to his birth. Very few can survive having their legs cut off and being burned by lava. Fortunately, Lucasfilm tries its hand at non-canon stories from time to time, allowing it to explore introducing another character like Vader without fully committing to the idea. The latest example doesn’t make use of the dark side, though, being a Jedi who is somehow even more terrifying than the bad guy he’s inspired by.

A Jedi Does His Best Darth Vader Impression in Star Wars’ Newest Release

The latest season of Star Wars: Visions features a sequel to the series’ first episode, “The Duel.” In “The Duel: Payback,” the Ronin continues his mission to hunt down Sith, no longer believing in the Order that he once led into a war against the Jedi. He doesn’t want to make a fuss, but he’s not going to let Aneé-san continue to use her abilities for evil. Their confrontation gets cut short, though, as a group of Jedi known as the Crusaders arrives on the scene and starts making trouble. The Crusaders’ leader, the Grand Master, quickly reveals that he has a score to settle with the Ronin, as he had a run-in with him in the past that ended poorly for him, forcing him to incorporate cybernetics into his body.

To make the Vader parallels even more apparent, the Grand Master dons a helmet at the start of the fight, one that ends with the Ronin in shambles because of the destruction of his droid, R5-D56. Making friends with Aneé-san and her allies allows the Ronin to regain his composure and come up with a plan to take out the Crusaders. After launching a counterattack, the Ronin and Co. realize they’re not dealing with a traditional Jedi; the Grand Master no longer lives by any code, with his sole purpose being to get revenge. That piece of knowledge is all the Ronin needs to turn the tide of the battle.

The Grand Master Fails Because He Loses Something Vader Never Does

Throughout the original trilogy, Luke Skywalker feels like there’s something off about Vader. His suspicions turn out to be on the money when his enemy reveals that he’s actually his father. However, rather than running to be by his father’s side, Luke forces Vader to meet him at his level, continuing to push the idea that there’s still good somewhere in the Sith Lord. The faith pays off because Vader takes out the Emperor and brings balance to the Force. The Grand Master probably feels like he’s capable of something as grand as ending a tyrannical regime, but the light is completely gone from him, which makes him unable to see the big picture.

When the Ronin confronts the Grand Master for the final time, he and Aneé-san struggle initially because they don’t have as many bells and whistles as he does. But what they start to realize is that the Grand Master feeds on his anger, like a Sith Lord. By chipping away at his facade, they begin to throw him off, and the tides fully turn in their favor when they explain that they’re closer to the light than he is. Connecting with the Force is all about balance, and when someone as powerful as the Grand Master fails to understand that, they can be dangerous. However, they rarely stick around for very long.

Star Wars: Visions is streaming on Disney+.

