12 Years Later, Cancelled HIDIVE Anime Is Still Dominating Sales Charts

While the anime industry continues to grow in popularity, the number of series getting cancelled despite having massive fan bases has also increased. Whether it’s the production issues or the studio preferring hit shows over underrated yet critically acclaimed shows, a lot of the series never really received their anime sequels. On one hand, the manga of those anime keep getting high sales records, but fans still keep waiting for an adaptation. There have been several such cases, including Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun, which released its anime adaptation in 2014. The manga, written and illustrated by Izumi Tsubaki, began serialization in 2011, and it’s still ongoing. While the anime hasn’t shared any updates so far, Oricon revealed a surprising sales record after the release of the manga’s Volume 18 special edition.

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The manga dominated the sales charts with an estimated 47,694 copies of the special edition sold in Japan, while the standard edition sold 29,229 copies, giving the two editions almost 77,000 weekly copies combined. Since the volume hasn’t been released globally, there has been no record of its performance so far. The manga’s last sales record across the globe, including Japan, was counted in 2011 during the 10th anniversary when it crossed the 8 million milestone. The numbers have only increased since then, even if there hasn’t been an official overall count yet.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun Was Removed From HIDIVE in August 2026

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The official website of HIDIVE revealed its August schedule earlier to list the anime coming to the platform and leaving it. It stated that Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun has left the platform on August 5th, 2026, making it even more difficult for fans to watch the show legally. Every month, the platform releases these schedules, and the reason almost all of the series are being removed is licensing issues.

There’s always a chance that the anime will return to the platform if the viewership is more than worth it for HIDIVE to renew the license. The chances are even more likely if the anime confirms a second season, but it’s more or less cancelled at this point.

Why Doesn’t Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun Have a Season 2?

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The animation studio behind the series, Doga Kobo, never officially stated the reason behind the series’ cancellation. The anime is critically-acclaimed and well-received among fans for the lovable cast, eccentric story, and the hilarious school drama. However, despite the popularity, the studio never renewed it for a second season despite the series having so much potential.

Doga Kobo isn’t a major studio like MAPPA or Ufotable with massive Shonen hits under its belt, but it’s still well-known for producing Oshi no Ko. With the animation studio washing its hands of this masterpiece, it’s also unlikely another studio has decided to pick it up for now. While the anime is only decently popular worldwide, the series is a major hit in Japan, which is all the more reason it deserves another season.