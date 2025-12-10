This Popular One Piece Theory Should Have Been Left Behind Years Ago

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! For almost two decades, One Piece fans theorized about the identity of its final antagonist until Imu’s appearance in 2018 changed everything. Since the beginning, the series has introduced many villains, but none of them left the same impression as Marshall D. Teach, also known as Blackbeard. From his introduction in the Jaya Arc to his actions in the Marineford Arc, everything about him convinced fans that he would be the final villain of the series, clashing with Luffy before the grand finale. While part of this theory is true, the final villain is none other than Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world.

Although there were a few doubts regarding who between the two should be considered the biggest threat to the protagonist, the latest Elbaf Arc quells any doubt on this topic. The arc has been crucial for both characters, and while they each have major roles to play in the Final Saga, there’s no doubt that a monster like Imu will turn the world upside down. The series has long confirmed that the Great War, which wasn’t resolved 800 years ago, will soon engulf the world in its flames, and the reason for it will not be Blackbeard, but the one who sits on the Empty Throne.

One Piece’s Imu Has All The Qualities to Be The Final Villain

For centuries, the Empty Throne has served as a symbol of the equal power shared between the 20 allied nations. No one is supposed to sit on the throne, as it would contradict the very foundation of the World Government. However, Imu’s existence proves that the World Government is not only built on a lie but also continues to exploit the people’s trust and reign over them through tyranny and injustice. There’s also been enough evidence to suggest that Imu is an immortal who once clashed with Joyboy, a legendary figure from the Void Century.

Additionally, the Elbaf Arc confirms that many high-ranking nobles and Knights in Marijoa are under Imu’s control, who has been granted the power of immortality at the price of following the villain’s every order, even if it’s against their will. Imu has the ability to turn anyone into a puppet, and the worst part is that they don’t even have to leave the Pangea Castle to do so.

The villain seems to have no weakness so far, and we have only seen a glimpse of their power. Imu made their first appearance in Chapter 906, which was released in June 2018, and so far, we have yet to see what they look like. There are several theories regarding the character’s appearance, although nothing can be certain until the series officially confirms anything.

Blackbeard Is Yet Another Crucial Villain in One Piece

While Imu has always been supposed to be the final villain of the series, Blackbeard’s role also can’t be underestimated. Among pirates, his powers are almost unparalleled, and the fact that he consumed two Devil Fruits proves that he’s far from ordinary. The series also revealed he doesn’t sleep a wink, further adding mysteries to the character. Additionally, it’s already baffling that he’s the only character bearing the secret name of D, who is so unbelievably evil.

While many questions about Blackbeard remain unanswered, even more than two decades after his debut, the Elbaf Arc unveils the identity of his father. Rocks D. Xebec, whose real name was Davy D. Xebec, belonged to a legendary clan that had been persecuted by the World Government for centuries. Xebec died in God Valley 38 years ago, leaving behind his two-year-old son, who later grew up to be one of the most terrifying pirates in the world. He shares the same dream as his father to become the ruler of the world and is sprinting full speed ahead toward his goal.

Ever since his introduction, Blackbeard was always meant to be someone with opposing ideals to our protagonist. This is evidenced by the famous cherry pie scene, which is a lot more nuanced and deep than meets the eye. Additionally, Shanks, the most crucial character in One Piece, has been chasing Blackbeard for years after learning the danger he poses to the world. There’s no doubt that Blackbeard will be a major threat to Luffy in the Final Saga, but even so, he can’t match the horrors awaiting the world that will be caused by Imu.

