One Piece Must Include These 3 Arcs Before the Finale

One Piece is one of the longest manga series of all time. The story began in 1997 and despite currently being in its Final Saga, there’s still a long way to go before it ends. While the story started as a fun adventure of a small pirate crew, One Piece slowly unraveled the true history of a world slowly falling into ruin, and went deeper into the lore. As the corruption and tyranny of the World Government came to light, we realized how broken the seemingly beautiful world really is. Several islands in the world don’t even have basic freedom. Wars among nations are common occurrences and anyone researching the history of the world gets executed.

Luffy’s devil fruit is also tied to history. His real dream, the one he can achieve after becoming the Pirate King will also be revealed later in the story. Apart from these, there are countless mysteries left to uncover even after almost 28 years. One Piece got deeper into the lore ever since the Final Saga began, but the truth about the Void Century is still something fans have been awaiting. The manga is currently in the second arc of its Final Saga, the Elbaf Arc. However, One Piece can’t end before including these three arcs, so fans can expect a great deal of action and plot twists for years to come.

1. Lodestar Island

Before reaching Laugh Tale, the crew must stop at this island. It’s the last island in the New World that can be reached by following the Log Pose. The Log Pose shows several routes in the New World, but no matter where you choose to go, the end destination will be the same. Gol D. Roger realized there was one more island left to explore even though he reached Lodestar.

In Chapter 820 of the Zou Arc, Inuarashi revealed that travelers who reach the island discover the Poneglyphs, the civilization that created them, as well as the hidden and the true final island of Laugh Tale. Lodestar will most likely be lore-heavy where the crew will explore a lot of secrets about the history.

2. Laugh Tale Island

It goes without saying that there should be an arc dedicated to the last island of the New World. That’s the place where the true history of the world will be revealed. Not only that but Gol D. Roger’s legendary treasure, the One Piece, is also located there. We will also find what lies on that island that made the Roger Pirates laugh so hard. The only to pinpoint Laugh Tale’s location is hidden in the Road Poneglyphs. There are only four of them in the world, each having coordinates of a certain place.

When all those coordinates have been found, the point meeting at the center will lead the crew to Laugh Tale. So far, the Straw Hat Pirates only have information from three Road Poneglyphs. The fourth one is implied to be with the Man Marked by Flames. He sails in a black ship but anyone who goes near it is swallowed by giant whirlpools. While it’s possible he has the power of a devil fruit, nothing has been confirmed yet. Luffy and his crew must meet the mysterious man if they wish to reach Laugh Tale. However, while Luffy can only become the King of the Pirates after reaching this island, the story won’t end there.

3. The Great War

Whitebeard’s dying words in the Marineford War were proof enough that the world was heading towards a Great War. He said the war will embroil the seas far and wide, and that’s why the Marines are so afraid. However, no one can stop it. Whitebeard also said that while he doesn’t have an interest in the treasure himself, the One Piece will turn the world upside down. When Luffy will see the treasure, he will have to make a difficult choice. Vegapunk predicted that the world would soon sink into the ocean.

Vegapunk said that the Great War which happened 800 years ago, hasn’t ended yet. Furthermore, the Elbaf Arc revealed that Nika only appears whenever the world is about to undergo a major change. The change only happens after a Great War. Hence, Luffy’s existence itself proves that the Great War will continue after he becomes the Pirate King in One Piece. After that, he can achieve his “real” dream, the one that requires him to be the Pirate King, the freest man in the world.

It’s also worth mentioning that the exact number of arcs in the Final Saga is still unknown, so we may have more of them in the future. Even so, according to the narrative, these three are the most important ones that must be included before the final conclusion in One Piece.