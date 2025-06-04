It’s Official, the World of One Piece Has Real Devils and Magic

The One Piece manga has only recently commenced its highly anticipated Elbaf Arc, and the chaos on the island just keeps getting worse. Luffy and the others barely even managed to catch a break after the brutal fight in Egghead, and now they must help the Giants defend their homeland against the Holy Knights. The story has come a long way since its debut in 1997, especially in the Final Saga, where we are learning about the world’s secrets. Not only that, but even Imu, the world’s mysterious ruler, has revealed some of their powers. Imu appeared in Chapter 995, and they’re still a big mystery to fans. However, now that the Final Saga is in its second arc, we are finally learning more about them.

The Holy Knights are directly working under Imu, and they plan to turn the Giants into demonic puppets. The impending war is closer than ever, and it will shake the entire world. Gunko said that the world was supposed to quietly get destroyed one day, but because of Vegapunk’s message, a major war will soon take place. And it appears only the World Government is preparing for it, since they want to maintain their power. In the latest One Piece Chapter 1150, we get a glimpse at Imu’s powers, and it’s confirmed that devils and magic truly exist in the world of One Piece.

One Piece’s Imu Has Powers Related to Magic and Demons

After Imu takes over Gunko’s body, her hair grows long, and she undergoes a major transformation. She now has a pair of large wings, a tail, and a trident, all resembling a devil. Not only that, but she also conjured a book out of thin air and used some kind of demonic powers to turn Dorry, Brogy, and several Giants into Imu’s puppets. They are much larger in size and powerful too. Their wings and horns make them seem more menacing, so it’s no wonder that the World Government desperately craves the powers of the Giants. The technique used on the Giants, “Domi Reversi,” which means Black Conversion control, and it doesn’t appear to be the power of an ordinary devil fruit.

The term “devil” has always been a major part of the story since the first chapter, since it contributes to one of the power systems. It’s almost wild that most fans never imagined how important the devils would be until the Final Saga. Imu’s powers don’t only apply to them, but also to any target they see fit. Furthermore, the instant regeneration, summoning circle, a magical book, having wings, etc., go beyond the limitations of an ordinary devil fruit or Haki, the only power system we know so far. It wouldn’t be surprising if we learn more about the meaning behind the term “devil fruit,” especially considering that it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that the sea hates those who consume it.