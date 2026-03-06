Latest Report Suggests Why One Piece’s Creator Agreed to Netflix’s Live-Action Series

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is the best-selling manga of all time, and it has just confirmed having 600 million copies in circulation. The manga debuted in 1997 and has been on a steady rise in popularity ever since. The anime adaptation in 1999 further helped the series gain recognition, but there was always a crucial issue that even Oda couldn’t ignore. The manga was mostly popular in Japan even after several years since its debut. Oda’s goal of popularizing the manga across the globe wasn’t met even after all this time. The latest report from Oricon confirmed that out of the 600 million copies, only 150 million are distributed overseas. The difference is significant, and Oda intended to close that gap with the live-action adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Live-action series often get more criticism than praise, as they tend to change the story way too much to be even considered an adaptation. Although One Piece’s live-action also makes considerable changes from the manga, it remains faithful to the spirit of the story. Thanks to the combined efforts of the production team and Oda’s attention to every detail, Netflix’s One Piece became one of the most successful live-action series of all time. In 2023, the live-action series caught the eye of many viewers from all over the world and is all set for its return with its second season on March 10th, 2026.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Will Commence The Journey to The Grand Line

The second season is called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, following the Straw Hat Pirates in their journey across the treacherous sea. It will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island Arcs from the manga, while the Alabasta Arc will be covered in Season 3. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, where a mysterious Marine is burning Luffy’s wanted poster. His identity is revealed in the second season’s trailer, and it’s not difficult to determine that he will serve as a major obstacle in Luffy’s journey.

The story will take the Straw Hat Pirates to the Grand Line, a world they have only ever heard about, and it’s full of unpredictable dangers. Whether it’s the weather or the people there, the crew has to be wary of everything, but they are well prepared to deal with any challenge they face along the way. The second season will introduce several new characters, including new crew members who will come aboard the Going Merry and travel the entire world together.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!