Almost 30 Years Later, One Piece Drops a Major Confirmation About The Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Eiichiro Oda’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga One Piece began serialization in 1997 and is the best-selling series of all time. The story kicks off as a simple, yet intriguing adventure of a young pirate before it begins unfolding layers of mysteries that surround the world and are connected to a forgotten history. The manga just confirmed it has sold over 600 million copies worldwide, reaching a historic milestone. In order to commemorate the milestone, Oda wrote down the truth about One Piece and had it buried in the sea. The series’ ending has long been decided, and this just confirms that the creator has already written how things will play out.

The manga entered its Final Saga in 2022, and even four years later, it hasn’t commenced its final arc. However, while the series is still ongoing, it’s evident that the story has long since prepared for the endgame. The current Elbaph Arc is going to be the most crucial arc of the manga so far since it’s directly tied to the Void Century and even an era before that.

One Piece’s Ending Has Already Been Decided

The creator has confirmed that not only is One Piece real, but he has already decided how things will play out. Since the beginning of the story, Luffy’s main goal has been to acquire the legendary treasure that lies at the end of the world. Gol D. Roger, the King of the Pirates, acquired everything in the world and gathered it together on the last island. Although his final words before his execution confirm a treasure that grants wealth, fame, and fortune to anyone who finds it, its existence was confirmed by Whitebeard during the Summit War.

Vegapunk’s broadcast during the Egghead Incident Arc further solidified the fact and officially commenced the race to the One Piece. So far, the Straw Hat Pirates have found three Road Poneglyphs, which contain the coordinates that will lead them to Laugh Tale. The fourth and final one is being hidden by the Man With the Burn Scar, who will be introduced this year in the manga.

In a special message shared during Jump Festa 2026, Oda himself confirmed that the mysterious character will be introduced this year. However, even though finding the treasure is crucial, Luffy’s true goal lies beyond becoming the Pirate King. This means that the story will continue even after the Straw Hats learn about the true history of the world when they find the treasure. With the way the story is heading, the Final War is expected to commence after the One Piece is revealed.

One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Ignites The Flames of The War

The final war is going to be just as devastating as the one that happened 800 years ago and sank a major part of the world underwater. Vegapunk’s broadcast already confirmed that the Great War from 800 years ago was never truly concluded, and soon it will engulf the entire world in flames once again. The flames have already been ignited in the Elbaph Arc as the Holy Knights prepare to take down Elbaph before the war commences.

Imu wants to use the Giants as soldiers while using Domi Reversi on them to create an army of powerful and undefeatable monsters. The Giants are known for being proud warriors, but they suffered devastating losses during the attack by the Holy Knights. Jarul declares it’s a war against the World Government since the Giants never even provoked them, but had to suffer due to their ruthless tactics. Things will only go downhill from now on as Imu doesn’t plan on stopping even after their attack on Elbaph. According to the mysterious ruler, the world was supposed to be destroyed soon enough, but because of Vegapunk’s message, there will be a major war.

Naturally, the villain doesn’t plan on losing, but they may have their work cut out for them since Luffy has awakened his Devil Fruit, marking the return of Joyboy. The story still has to unveil several mysteries about the past, including the tragic fate that befell Joyboy and forced him to break his promise to the Mermaid Princess, the previous Poseidon. The war will likely take place after One Piece is revealed, and it’s going to change the world. Whether or not the change will be a good thing is yet to be known.