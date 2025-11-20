5 Ongoing Shonen Jump Series That Deserve a Lot More Attention

Shueisha’s most famous and best-selling manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump, launched its first issue in 1968 and has slowly climbed to the top since then. The magazine has serialized several hundred series since then, including the all-time classics such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach, which still have massive global fan followings. The magazine has seen a drastic change over the past few years as the newer series have shorter serialization and fast-paced stories, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more. These series have reached new heights in popularity, further strengthening WSJ’s importance in the anime and manga industry.

While most of the series being serialized in the magazine offer rich storytelling, unique concepts, and intriguing characters, not all of them get the attention they deserve. Even if they get famous, they don’t reach the same height as the other mainstream shows, even though these underrated series have everything fans will love in a series. If you’re curious about what WSJ has to offer beyond the mega hits that have been presented to the world, then this list is for you.

5) Someone Hertz

One of the newest additions to the magazine, Someone Hertz, is still in the middle of gaining its foothold among avid readers. The series follows Mimei Fukumori, the well-respected student council president, who shares the same love of listening to a late-night comedy radio show with Kurage Mizuo from his class.

Unlike him, she’s known for her humor, and the hilarious comments she sends are often read on the show. Mimei wishes to be just as funny as her, but it’s a lot easier said than done. As he strives to accomplish his goal of having his comments accepted on the show, his initial sense of rivalry and friendship with Mizuo turns into something more.

4) Shinobi Undercover

Shinobi Undercover is a unique action-comedy manga, blending ninja action with a socially awkward protagonist struggling to adjust to an ordinary lifestyle. The story is set in modern-day Japan, where a unit of elite intelligence operatives, who can use special skills called ninjutsu, hides in the shadows. They are part of the Ninja Public Safety Force and use their special skills to eliminate anything that threatens the nation’s peace.

Yadoka, a young boy, is one such ninja who has exceptional skills but finds it difficult to interact with people. However, he must overcome his introversion since his new mission requires him to go undercover as a bodyguard and pose as a high school student to protect Aoi Mukai, the sole heiress to a vast fortune.

3) Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi

Unlike what the name suggests, Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi is surprisingly a wholesome comedy manga set in a world where demons invade the human world. The story follows a 16-year-old prodigy, Kiyoshi Harai, the youngest ever graduate from the Exorcist Academy, but no one knows he hides a major secret beneath his unparalleled power.

After the tragic death of his parents at the hands of a demon, he has been terrified to face these monsters. Despite being haunted by the memory of the fateful day, Kiyoshi strives to protect others by using his powers to exorcise demons.

2) RuriDragon

The manga often goes on hiatuses due to the author’s health, but the story is good enough to make the wait worthwhile. The story follows Ruri Aoki, an average high school girl, who wakes up one day only to find out she has horns sprouting out of her head. She learns from her mother that her father is a dragon, but despite the shocking news, Ruri still has to get ready on time and leave for school.

Although she strives to continue her ordinary life, she is overwhelmed by the attention she’s getting in school due to the change in her appearance. The story continues as she comes to terms with her own identity and awakens the powers hidden deep within her despite her attempts to live a normal life amid the chaos.

1) Witch Watch

Witches, ogres, tengus, vampires, and werewolves, Witch Watch has everything you can expect from a fantasy series and more. Morihito Otogi, a seemingly ordinary high school student who hides his identity as an ogre from others, learns about the return of Nico Wakatsuki, his childhood friend and a young witch who spent several years training to become stronger in the Holy Land of Witches.

Morihito is shocked to learn that their parents have not only set an arrangement for them to live together, but he is also expected to serve as her familiar. Although initially reluctant, he eventually agrees after learning that Nico’s life is in major danger. As the story continues, the duo meets more unique creatures who somehow end up sharing the same roof as them while protecting Nico from several threats.

