Death Note Announces Surprise 2026 Comeback

Death Note has long been one of those legendary anime series that normally come up in discussions when fans talk about the greatest shows of all time. The tale of Light Yagami attempting to forge a brand new world under the moniker of Kira has received plenty of live-action adaptations in the East and West, though none quite like what is returning this year. 2026 has been confirmed as the year that a brand new performance focusing on the beloved franchise will arrive on the stage. Get ready Death Note fans, because the series is planning to get back into the world of musicals.

Death Note The Musical is a live-action stage production that adds some big tunes to the story of Light and Ryuuk, first kicking off in Japan in 2015. Since its premiere, the musical has hit several countries around the world, including Russia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and more. Beginning on July 30th, Death Note’s live-action stage play will perform at the Barbican Theatre in London, England, giving anime fans the chance to check out the wild new take on the work of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The play will run until this fall, with the final performance set to arrive on September 12th. Ironically enough, the upcoming production is planning to bring on designer Jon Bausor, who previously created the Studio Ghibli live-action adaptation of Spirited Away on the stage.

Death Note’s Live-Action Works

Courtesy of Studio Madhouse

Death Note has had quite a few live-action adaptations over the years, with many of them becoming quite controversial following their release. On top of releasing several feature-length films in Japan, North America saw the release of a movie of its own, thanks to Netflix. Directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla Vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), the live-action Death Note movie has become regarded as how not to bring an anime story to the “real world,” according to fans. Despite this film critically flopping amongst fans, Netflix had previously announced that the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, were working on a brand new television series focusing on Light Yagami’s world, though there has been little news revealed since its announcement.

Since the new Netflix live-action anime adaptation was announced, the Duffers have been quiet regarding any potential updates. The Stranger Things creators have, since the live-action adaptation was revealed, signed an exclusive deal with Paramount, meaning the chances of this series coming to light have become that much more out of reach. Considering the popularity of the anime franchise, we fully expect Light and Ryuuk’s story to find brand new ways to hit the live-action world.

When it comes to anime musicals, Death Note is far from the first to create wild takes on its stories. Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Spy x Family, and more have added musical performances to their live-action catalogues. While some of these performances never made their way to North America, fingers crossed that the singing Light Yagami will return to the West.

