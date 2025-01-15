Netflix’s My Happy Marriage: When Do Kiyoka and Miyo Get Married?

My Happy Marriage Season 2 debuts this month on Netflix as part of the Winter 2025 lineup. The story centers around Miyo Saimoiri, the eldest daughter of the noble Saimori family. The family has been able to produce gift users for several generations, but Miyo never awakened such abilities. Her life turns for the worse when her father remarries after her mother’s death. Miyo grew up working as a servant for her family and was mistreated almost her entire life. When the esteemed Kudo family sends a marriage proposal to the Saimori Family, Miyo’s father doesn’t hesitate to send her instead of her sister.

He believes Kiyoka Kudo will throw her out after finding out she doesn’t have any gifts. After listening to the rumors surrounding Kiyoka, Miyo believes she’ll be treated the same. However, she never expected Kiyoka to be kind and compassionate. The anime is currently airing its second season, and although the story has progressed significantly, the two still haven’t tied the knot yet. While the two of them are already engaged and living under the same roof, the anime hasn’t shown any signs of them getting married.

Warning: Spoilers from the My Happy Marriage light novel ahead!

Miyo and Kiyoka are Married in the My Happy Marriage Light Novel

The couple officially got married in Volume 7 of the My Happy Marriage light novel. The first season adapted three volumes of the light novel, and we can expect the second season to cover the story till Volume 6. This means their wedding will be covered in the third season of the anime. The couple has come a long way since they met for the first time. Miyo’s newly awakened powers help Kiyoka overcome a life-threatening situation in the first season.

However, she also becomes an easy target of those who are greedy for the Usuba blood. Not only that, but the Kudos are one of the highest-ranking nobles in the country, which is a major contrast to the fallen Saimori and Usuba families, to which Miyo belongs. In My Happy Marriage Season 2, Kiyoka’s mother, who takes pride in her son and her family status, uses this excuse to make things difficult for Miyo.

Even so, she is later won over by Miyo’s kindness and thoughtfulness. In Volume 7, Miyo is preparing for her wedding but the groom is nowhere to be found. He gets urgently summoned because of a supernatural threat. Despite her worries, Miyo chooses to have faith in her fiancee and awaits his return wearing a bridal kimono. Kiyoka returns just in time for the wedding and the two successfully tie the knot.

He regretfully apologizes for being late on such an important day. However, Miyo understands he is bound by duty and the public’s safety comes first. As the Head of the Kudo Family and Commander of the Special Anti-Grotesqueire Unit, there will be times when he will have to put his responsibilities first instead of his family. Hence, she reassures him that she never doubted he would return and that she is happy they can finally be together.