10 Best Tournament Arcs In Anime History, Ranked

One of the biggest staples of shonen anime is the classic tournament arc, and for good reason; not only is it an easy way to introduce new characters to flesh out the cast, but it’s often an easy way to develop older characters while also delivering on tons of action, making them fun to watch in every regard.

Few shonen staples are as iconic as the tournament arc, and it’s to the point that many anime are defined by whether they pull off a good tournament arc. That’s especially true of a few tournament arcs in particular, as they’re not only the biggest arcs in their respective anime, but in the general history of anime, as well.

10) Naturals Election Arc (Kill la Kill)

The Naturals Election arc is a major story arc in Studio Trigger’s Kill la Kill. In Ryuko Matoi’s latest conflict with Satsuki Kiryuin, Satsuki pits Ryuko against her Elite Four one by one, and if Ryuko can defeat them all, Satsuki will tell her everything she knows about her father’s murder.

The Naturals Election arc excelled through its strong writing and chaotic action, and the way it was interrupted by Nui Harime did wonders to shake up Ryuko’s arc and the series as a whole, as well. Overall, the arc was the definitive turning point for Kill la Kill, and the series never let up once it got going.

9) World Racing Grand Prix (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5Ds)

The World Racing Grand Prix, or “WRGP”, is a major tournament in Studio Gallop’s Yu-Gi-Oh! 5Ds. The WRGP brought teams of all the best turbo duelists together, and Yusei and his friends compete as Team 5Ds to both better themselves and stop the machinations of the sinister Iliaster and the Meklords.

While it took a while for the WRGP to actually get started, once it did, the arc was filled with plenty of incredible duels and narrative highs from start to finish, especially whenever Yusei got a chance to duel. It’s one of the longest arcs in all of Yu-Gi-Oh!, but ultimately, every second of it was used to its fullest.

8) Masters Eight Tournament (Pokémon)

The Masters Eight Tournament is the final arc in OLM, Inc.’s Pokémon. After fighting his way into the top eight of the World Coronation Series, Ash and the other Master Class trainers competed in a final tournament to decide the new Monarch, the top trainer in the world, with Ash ultimately coming out on top.

Not only was the Masters Eight Tournament filled with plenty of great battles, both visually and narratively, but seeing Ash become the world champion was the ultimate catharsis after almost 30 years of him constantly coming up short. It was the perfect sendoff for Ash and Pikachu, and the Pokémon anime is unlikely to top it anytime soon.

7) Hunter Exam Arc (Hunter X Hunter)

The Hunter Exam arc is the first major arc of Madhouse’s Hunter X Hunter. Once a year, people from all around the world, including Gon and his new friends, compete for the right to become a Hunter and obtain all the benefits that come with it, even if simply competing in the exam might cost them their lives.

While first arcs are often the weakest, Hunter X Hunter’s Hunter Exam arc fired off on all cylinders with its great action, excellent character writing, and how well it set up future plot developments without giving too much away. The Hunter Exam arc perfectly set the tone for the series, and it’s been an undeniable legend ever since.

6) Sports Festival Arc (My Hero Academia)

The Sports Festival arc is a major arc in Bones Film’s My Hero Academia. Following the battle with the League of Villains, Izuku and his classmates compete in the U.A. Sports Festival, a series of challenges that gives the country a look into everyone’s skills, and for Izuku, it’s his first chance to prove himself as All Might’s successor.

After the intense fight with the League of Villains, the Sports Festival arc worked as well as it did for being far more lighthearted, yet still feeling important for its strong character work with Izuku and Todoroki. The Sports Festival arc is often cited as when My Hero Academia truly became great, and overall, it’s easy to see why.

5) Chunin Exam Arc (Naruto)

The Chunin Exam arc is the second major arc of Studio Pierrot’s Naruto. Not long after Naruto’s first big mission, the Leaf Village hosts the Chunin exams, a test to promote Genin like Naruto to Chunin-level ninja, but in addition to its inherent danger, the Chunin exam houses a major conspiracy that threatens to change the entire ninja world.

In addition to its great action and perfect shake-up to the status quo, the Chunin Exam arc is an amazing tournament arc for its incredible worldbuilding and for how well it developed old and new characters alike. Few arcs in Naruto are bigger than the Chunin Exam arc, and decades later, it’s still one of anime’s most iconic tournament arcs.

4) Gundam Fight Finals (Mobile Fighter G Gundam)

The Gundam Fight Finals is the penultimate arc of Sunrise’s Mobile Fighter G Gundam. After surviving the preliminaries and even acquiring the powerful Burning Gundam, Domon is ready to join his friends in the next stage of the Gundam Fight, especially as it serves as a means to finally end the conflict with Master Asia and the Dark Gundam.

The Gundam Fight Finals were just as action-packed and over-the-top as the early arcs, but there was always room for surprisingly heartfelt drama, especially when it came to how Kyoji and Master Asia’s stories concluded. Mobile Fighter G Gundam is a criminally underrated anime, and the Gundam Fight Finals show just how much people are missing out on.

3) Battle City (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Battle City is the second major arc in Studio Gallop’s Yu-Gi-Oh! After learning of powerful monsters called the Egyptian Gods, Kaiba turns Domino City into a battleground to lure out their owners so he can claim them for himself and defeat Yugi, although Yugi is more concerned with defeating the villainous Marik and learning clues about Yami Yugi’s mysterious past.

As the longest arc in the original Yu-Gi-Oh!, Battle City is filled with great action, drama, and character writing from start to finish, especially in the original Japanese and its more serious script. Battle City is easily the most iconic arc in the original Yu-Gi-Oh!, and decades later, there’s no denying its status as Yu-Gi-Oh!’s best work.

2) Piccolo Jr. Saga (Dragon Ball)

The Piccolo Jr. Saga, also known as the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament Saga, is the final arc of Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball. Three years after defeating King Piccolo, Goku enters the World Martial Arts Tournament to fight his son, Piccolo Jr., but with Piccolo Jr. being even stronger than his father, it’s hardly an easy fight.

It’s one thing for Goku and Piccolo’s fight to be one of Dragon Ball’s best fights visually and narratively, but even the fights before it are great for how they all build tension into the finals. The Piccolo Jr. Saga was the peak of Dragon Ball’s tournament arcs, and it’s easily one of the franchise’s best arcs, in general.

1) Dark Tournament Arc (Yu Yu Hakusho)

The Dark Tournament arc is a major story arc in Studio Pierrot’s Yu Yu Hakusho. After drawing the attention of a powerful demon named Toguro, Yusuke and his friends are forced to compete in a deadly fighting tournament called the Dark Tournament, and every round sees them pushed to physical and mental heights they never could have imagined.

Every fight in the Dark Tournament highlights Team Urameshi’s growth with great action and character writing, and it all builds into an incredible climax against Team Toguro that pays off every lingering plot thread in the best of ways. The Dark Tournament has always been a top contender for anime’s greatest tournament arc, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.