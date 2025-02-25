New Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams Takes Fans on a High-Stakes Adventure

Beloved manga and anime Hunter x Hunter follows Gon Freecss’ journey to become a professional Hunter, which requires passing the difficult Hunter Exam. Over the course of the anime series, fans got to see Gon take on the difficult tasks required to pass the test. Now, thanks to a new collaboration between KessCo and VIZ Media, Hunter x Hunter fans can take on the challenge of earning their Hunter License. Newly announced board game Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams will bring players into the adventure with gameplay designed to captivate longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise.

Though the anime itself is considered a complete series following its 148 episode run, Hunter x Hunter fans are eager to see the manga series continue. It’s been put on hiatus off and on due to its creator navigating health issues, but the fan base remains engaged and ready for new installments. Though the manga is once again on hiatus following a few updates in 2024, fans can now look forward to a new way to engage with the series thanks to the upcoming board game.

Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams is the second major board game collaboration Kess Co has announced this year. As part of their board game branch, Kess Entertainment, the company previously announced a collaboration with Tamagotchi to create a board game based on the classic virtual pets. Now, they’re coming together with VIZ media for an anime board game based on a classic property. The company has previously created a game based on another anime juggernaut, One Piece, as well as crossovers with the Street Fighter and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises.

What We Know About the New Hunter x Hunter Board Game So Far

Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams is a “dice-rolling adventure” set in the world of Hunter x Hunter. With distinct Dungeons & Dragons-inspired elements, the game challenges players to develop their character’s abilities as they face various Hunter Exam trials. Rolls of the dice will factor heavily into their chances of success or failure, though the game also encourages strategy and experimentation to meet the challenge.

As the project has just been announced by Kess Co and VIZ Media, there aren’t a ton of fine details to share about Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams just yet. We do know the board game will heavily feature dice roll mechanics and that, according to the press release, it promises to put “a fresh spin on a cherished classic.” Player decisions will also factor into the gameplay, with an effort to ensure that every choice comes with enough tension to keep everyone at the table engaged.

Box art for the upcoming hunter x hunter board game

According to Kess Co’s CEO and lead game designer, the team has worked hard to strike a balance between carefully crafted dice mechanics and “faithfully representing the trials the Hunter-hopefuls faced.” The board game creators also assures potential players that they don’t need to be deeply versed in Hunter x Hunter lore to enjoy the new board game. Their goal was to emphasize “engaging gameplay first and foremost.”

From the box art, we know that the game will be for 1-4 players, take around 30+ minutes to play, and be appropriate for ages 13+. As of now, the official release date for Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams hasn’t been revealed.