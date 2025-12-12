7 Times Nobara Kugisaki Was the Best Character in Jujutsu Kaisen

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

From the moment she made her grand entrance in Jujutsu Kaisen, Nobara Kugisaki established herself as a force of nature not to be reckoned with—a fiercely independent, stylish, and naturally talented sorcerer who refuses to be overshadowed by her male counterparts. Nobara brings a much-needed grounding perspective and sharp wit to a series that is dark and filled with heartbreaking moments. She is the emotional anchor of her trio with Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori, and also brings much-needed comedic relief through her antics alongside Yuji. Beyond her bravado, Nobara is unyieldingly brave in the face of serious threats, strategic, and devoted to her friends.

These are moments of brilliance that solidify Nobara not just as an irreplaceable member of the main trio, but as one of the most beloved figures in the entire series.

7) She Wrestled Mai Zenin Barehandedly After Being Shot (& Won)

When two Kyoto students—Aoi Todo and Mai Zenin (Maki Zenin’s twin sister)—arrive at the Tokyo campus of Jujutsu High, their entrance is a dramatic one. While Todo fights Megumi for not acceptably answering what type of woman he likes, Mai sets her sights on Nobara and fires off four consecutive shots of cursed energy-infused bullets. While things look bleak with Nobara laid out on the ground, seemingly incapacitated, Mai becomes a bit too cocky about her skills and underestimates just how tough Nobara is.

Despite taking four cursed energy bullets at close range, Nobara launches a surprise physical attack against Mai with nothing by her strength and sheer willpower. Angry at Mai for ruining her new outfit, Nobara wrestles Mai to the ground with ease and gets Mai in an inescapable hold from behind through pure grit and ferocity alone.

6) She Pushed Yuji to Be a Better Sorcerer During Their First Joint Mission

Nobara’s very first assignment alongside Yuji Itadori was a very purposeful test from Gojo to see how his two new students could work together and what they were actually capable of when thrown into a fight against cursed spirits. While Yuji was initially hesitant and overwhelmed by the cursed spirits, Nobara wasted no time in jumping in headfirst and showing the depths of her confidence.

During the test mission, she and Yuji butt heads as she brashly instructs Yuji to push past the fear holding him back, motivating him to embrace his role as a sorcerer with a well-placed kick to the stomach. This moment set the stage for their dynamic, establishing Nobara as the one who held Megumi and Yuji to a higher standard of bravery and commitment.

5) Her Backstory Proves She’s Been a Force of Nature Since Childhood

Nobara’s backstory gives audiences a touching insight into the origins of her strong, unwavering personality during an extremely high-stakes moment in Shibuya. Narrated by Nobara herself, the flashback highlighted her early years and her deep connection to the people she cared about in her rural hometown, particularly a rebellious older girl she admired when everyone else in the town shunned her.

Her history reveals that Nobara’s headstrong and fiercely independent attitude is not a façade but an intrinsic part of who she is and has always been. It gives more context for the conviction that drove her to leave her village and seek a life in Tokyo as a jujutsu sorcerer, where she could be true to herself and help others.

4) Trash Talking Mahito During Shibuya Incident

During the chaotic and devastating events of the Shibuya Incident, Nobara found herself confronting the elusive cursed spirit, Mahito, for the first time. In the face of absolute danger, she didn’t flinch or express fear. Instead, she faced Mahito with more courage than most would, as Mahito asked her if he’s famous.

Specifically, in the English dub, Nobara (voiced by Anne Yatco) delivered an utterly disrespectful (and completely earned) jab at Mahtio, telling him that yes, he was famous—”famous for being a little bitch.” This moment in and of itself proved that Nobara had nerves of steel in the face of pure evil, even as she prepared for a potentially fatal battle.

3) She Used Her Painful Technique on Her Own Arm Without Hesitation

The brutal two-on-two fight against the Death Womb Painting siblings Eso and Kechizu pushed Nobara and Yuji to their absolute limit. After being poisoned by their Decay technique, Yuji was able to counter the poison simply by being Sukuna’s vessel. Nobara, however, was on the verge of death, but she refused to surrender.

In a brilliant and desperate act, she used her own tools—nails and a hammer—to strike her poisoned arm with her own technique. By using Straw Doll Technique: Resonance on her own arm, she effectively made herself an effigy for the brothers, allowing her technique to rebound back at them, proving that she would go to any lengths to defeat her enemies.

2) Her Feminist Stance During Her Fight With Momo

During the fierce fighting of the Kyoto Goodwill Event, Nobara squared off against Momo Nishimiya. While Momo made excuses for Mai Zenin based on the fact that she was a woman, Nobara directly challenged Momo’s limited view and the constraints and expectations placed upon female sorcerers.

Specifically, Nobara emphatically tells Momo: “I don’t give a damn about ‘men’ this and ‘women’ that! You can keep that […] to yourselves! I love myself when I’m pretty and all dressed up. And I love myself when I’m kicking ass!” Nobara’s full identity shines as she celebrates her self-worth and strength while rejecting traditional, restrictive gender roles.

1) Her Eleventh-Hour Return to Cinch the Final Blow Against Sukuna

In the epic and climactic battle against the King of Curses, Sukuna, a long-overdue and thrilling twist was revealed. After being presumed dead after the Shibuya Incident, Nobara was confirmed to be alive, waking from a months-long coma at the most critical moment, not just for her friends, but for the jujutsu world as a whole.

Practically immediately upon waking up, she springs into action and unleashes Straw Doll Technique: Resonance on Sukuna’s only remaining finger that Gojo had hidden away before his death. This final, perfectly timed use of Resonance delivered a crucial blow, creating the instantaneous opening Yuji needed to land the killing blow.

