10 Questions Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Needs to Answer

The first season of Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video took the world by storm, delivering an exhilarating mix of dark comedy, musical extravagance worthy of Broadway, and surprisingly deep emotional stakes, all of which culminated in a climactic battle that reshaped the power dynamics in Hell. With the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, more determined than ever to prove her redemption project can work, and threats both internal and external lurking around every corner, the stage is set for a second season full of long-awaited revelations. Many pivotal moments and lingering mysteries from the first season set the fandom abuzz with theories about these dangling plot points.

As we await the next chapter of misadventures at the Hazbin Hotel, viewers are clamoring for answers to the biggest questions surrounding its beloved (and bedeviled) cast.

10) What Happened Between Lilith and Lucifer 7 Years Ago?

Amazon Prime Video

Lilith, Charlie’s mother and the Queen of Hell, is conspicuously absent throughout the first season, having supposedly left Hell seven years earlier to pursue her own interests. Based on how Charlie describes her mother as the champion of Hell, abandoning her family and people seems out of character. The finale reveals she is actually residing in what appears to be Heaven, seemingly having struck a deal with Adam, though the exact terms and nature of her arrangement remain a complete mystery. This raises endless questions about her true motivations.

The strained dynamic between Charlie and her father, Lucifer Morningstar, hints at deep-seated issues that may trace back to Lilith’s departure. Understanding the circumstances of her abandonment—whether it was a planned separation, a contentious split, or a strategic move—is crucial to understanding the current state of Hell’s royalty and Lucifer’s underlying depression.

9) What is Sir Pentious’ Life Like in Heaven?

In a last-minute genuinely shocking and heartwarming twist, the goofy inventor Sir Pentious sacrifices himself to save his friends during the final battle against the Exorcists. This act of selfless love and redemption results in his spirit ascending to Heaven—a landmark moment that proves unequivocally that Charlie’s belief about saving sinners is correct. However, we only get the briefest glimpse of Pentious’ new eternal home, with Emily squealing excitedly at his arrival.

Season 2 has to explore the reality of a newly redeemed demon as he navigates a brand new world and social structure in Heaven. How is he being received by the Angels, particularly those who have held such disdain for demons? Will he get to see his friends in Hell again? But most importantly, will his presence fundamentally change how Heaven views the possibility of demon redemption?

8) If Demons Can Be Redeemed, Can Angels Become Sinners?

Sir Pentious’ redemption and admission through the Pearly Gates definitively answer that a soul can change in the afterlife. If a sinner can earn redemption and ascend from Hell to Heaven, the opposite—an angelic fall from Heaven to Hell—must also be possible. The Angels, particularly the high-ranking Exorcists and Seraphim, frequently show their arrogance, malice, and cruelty that arguably qualify as sinful by earthly standards.

The series has hinted at corruption in Heaven, with the Exorcist’s annual Purge being an extreme and morally questionable act. Exploring the concept of a Fallen Angel who isn’t Lucifer, but one who succumbs to pride or wickedness, would further blur the line between good and evil. This would significantly raise the stakes for all characters and deepen the show’s philosophical themes about moral relativism.

7) What Caused the Rift Between Alastor and Vox?

The intense, long-standing rivalry between the Radio Demon, Alastor, and the Vees’ leader, Vox, is a recurring element of the first season. However, the source of their shared hatred remains vague, with Alastor only hinting that he refused to join Vox’s team in the past. Their interactions make it crystal clear that their conflict is personal with deep roots, hinting at a power struggle from before Alastor’s seven-year disappearance.

Revealing the full history of their rivalry would give a more complete picture of both characters’ motivations as well as their standing among the other Overlords. Did they compete for territory, technological supremacy, or simply a clash of personalities, egos, and eras? The specifics of what happened between the old-school radio Overlord and the modern media Overlord are essential for their inevitable rematch.

6) Will Lilith Return to Hell?

Lilith is the Queen of Hell, and her extended absence clearly upsets the hierarchy of Hell and crushes Charlie and Lucifer. With the revelation that she is relaxing in some sort of eternal paradise, questions about her loyalty and long-term plans are more pressing than ever. Does she intend to stay in Heaven permanently, or is her arrangement there merely a means to an end? Is Lilith playing a game where no one else is even on the board?

Her return to Hell, even temporarily, would surely cause a massive shift in power, potentially challenging Lucifer’s current role and forcing Charlie to confront being abandoned by a mother she adored. Whether Lilith returns as an ally, a neutral party, or an agent of Heaven will determine the political landscape of Hell.

5) What Favor is Alastor Going to Ask of Charlie?

Alastor has made it clear that nothing he does is without a price, and his assistance in protecting the Hotel and fighting the Exorcists comes with an unspoken debt. In the latter half of the season, he confirms that his help is conditional, making a deal with Charlie to exchange important information for an unspecified favor that he can cash in at any time. While Charlie’s hand is forced, as it’s the only way to protect the Hotel against the upcoming attack, Alastor now has a powerful card to play.

The nature of this favor is one of the most suspenseful hooks for the second season. Given Alastor’s power and mysterious motives, this favor could be anything, from a simple request to a demand that could act against the Hotel’s mission or Charlie’s morality. If the first season taught us anything, it’s that Alastor doesn’t take his deals lightly.

4) Did the Egg Bois Go to Heaven With Sir Pentious?

Sir Pentious’ loyal, if slightly hapless, henchmen, the “Egg Bois,” were fiercely dedicated to their master, following him into battle and often proving to be his only real friends when he first took up residence at the Hotel. Their final fate is unclear after Sir Pentious’ death and redemption. Did their devotion and collective good act of fighting and dying alongside Pentious earn them a similar path to redemption?

The prospect of the Egg Bois also arriving in Heaven would not only be hilarious due to their silly nature, but would also be heartwarming for Pentious as he navigates a new and unfamiliar home. Alternatively, if they remain in Hell, their reaction to Pentious’ absence and their new direction will be interesting to explore.

3) Will Angel Dust Break Free From Valentino’s Contract?

Angel Dust’s painful contract with the Overlord Valentino, which enslaves him to the adult film industry, is the core of the character’s emotional struggle and a major hurdle for his path to redemption. The first season powerfully explored the depth of his trauma and the toxicity of his situation without offering a concrete resolution to his imprisonment.

Breaking this contract is necessary for Angel Dust’s character growth and Charlie’s mission. Season 2 could likely focus on a confrontation with Valentino, as Angel has already shown that he isn’t afraid to stand up against his abuser. His liberation from Valentino would be a massive victory for the Hotel and its purpose.

2) Is Adam’s Death Permanent?

Amazon Prime Video

Adam, the First Man, the leader of the Exorcist Army, is killed by a surprisingly effective Niffty and her butcher knife during the climactic battle. However, in the Hazbin Hotel universe, death in Hell is often temporary for Overlords and higher beings, leading to reasonable doubt about the finality of Adam’s fate.

If Adam is truly dead, it raises questions about the future leadership of the Exorcists and the logistics of the annual Purge. If he’s not, his inevitable return would fuel an even more intense vendetta against Hell. Given his importance as the First Man and a powerful Angel, his fate holds significant celestial implications.

1) Who is Controlling Alastor?

Perhaps the biggest mystery of the entire series is about Alastor and the identity of the powerful being to whom he sold his soul. Throughout the series, the Radio Demon is shown to be bound by a contract with an unknown entity, which is the only existing source of his vulnerability and his seven-year absence from Hell. This overarching plot point is the key to understanding his true motives and limitations. If Alastor is as powerful as he is while under someone else’s control, just how much more power would he wield when freed from his contract?

Alastor’s conversation with an unseen entity (or possibly even himself in a moment of mental breakdown) in the finale—where he posits that “the restraints of [his] deal surely have a backdoor” and reaffirms his struggle to “unclip his wings”—is a major cliffhanger. Identifying this mysterious Overlord, Angel, or surprise separate entity is essential to understanding Alastor, as they likely hold significant power and could serve as a looming, far greater threat than any currently at play.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on October 29.

