Every Hazbin Hotel Season 1 Musical Numbers, Ranked

The first season of Hazbin Hotel delivered a glorious, hellish spectacle worthy of Broadway (and with the Broadway powerhouses to prove it). This show proved that the modern animated musical is alive and well, showcasing multiple genres, from power ballads and jazz duets to rock anthems and witty Broadway-style numbers. Each song serves a purpose, either driving the plot forward, deepening character relationships, or simply dazzling the audience with vocal talent and sharp humor. Selecting the best out of a near-perfect soundtrack is a challenge, as every track contributes to the season’s uniqueness and success. However, some stand out for their clever lyrics or sheer theatrical energy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the fiery introductions to the climactic battles, the music is the beating heart of the series, making the first season a truly unforgettable spectacle.

16) “More Than Anything (Reprise)”

This brief duet between Charlie (Erika Henningsen) and Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) is a tender moment of unwavering reassurance right before Heaven’s impending attack on Hell. Vaggie acknowledges Charlie’s effort and pain, telling her that even if she only saved one person so far—Vaggie herself—it was enough.

The song is a powerful, emotional anchor, showcasing the depth of their love and support for one another on the eve of total chaos. It gives a momentary, necessary, and quiet pause to ground Charlie in her convictions, reminding her of the one constant she has before she faces her ultimate challenge.

15) “Whatever It Takes”

This song is a powerful, protective duet between Carmilla Carmine (Daphne Rubin-Vega) and Vaggie, who each declare their fierce commitment to their loved ones. The lyrics showcase Carmilla’s unwavering determination to keep the secret of how she killed an angel to protect her daughters, while Vaggie’s part is a heartfelt promise of support for Charlie.

It is a crucial, high-stakes number that establishes the intense loyalty both women share, driven by the need to keep their respective secrets and secure their loved ones’ safety. The song successfully uses its distinct vocal perspectives—including Zestial’s probing introduction—to explore the lengths a mother and a devoted partner will go to for love.

14) “It Starts With Sorry”

Charlie’s heartfelt attempt to teach Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman) right from wrong is the heart and soul of this track. But it is the dark humor in Vaggie and Angel’s (Blake Roman) lyrics that makes it such a fun number. From Vaggie and Angel asking permission to simply “spill [Pentious’] guts,” to Charlie gently guiding them away from such violence, is a perfect summation of her character as a whole. She is not only willing to forgive Pentious’ spying on behalf of the Vees, but also becomes fully committed to working to better his soul.

Charlie teaches Vaggie and Angel empathy, asking “who hasn’t been in [Pentious’] shoes” as sinners themselves. This moment is a turning point for Pentious as well, who realizes he accidentally found a place with a person who will not only accept him, but fully believes in his ability for redemption.

13) “More Than Anything”

This touching duet between Charlie and Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan) explores the complicated relationship between father and daughter, centered on the theme of unconditional love despite years of misunderstanding. It’s a genuine expression of their strained but ultimately deep connection.

The song is a pivotal moment for Lucifer’s character arc, revealing the depth of his love for his daughter, which is often masked by his eccentric behavior and tendency towards depression over Lilith’s absence. It is a sweet, tender piece that grounds their family dynamic in heartfelt sincerity, solidifying Charlie and Lucifer’s repaired relationship.

12) “Welcome To Heaven”

St. Peter’s (Darren Criss) grandiose and bubblegum pop anthem gives a glimpse into the paradise that awaits behind the Pearly Gates he guards. The song is full of excitement on St. Peter’s part, as he’s thrilled to show off a place as perfect as Heaven.

The tone of the song, ironically, aligns more with Charlie’s personality. Though she is the literal Princess of Hell, she is wide-eyed and impressed with everything Heaven has to offer, from polite citizens to cuddly animals.

11) “Out For Love”

Carmilla Carmine’s intense, powerful number forces Vaggie to get over the doubts due to her past and remember her unwavering dedication to Charlie. It’s an electrifying burst of emotion, driven by Latin energy that is reflected in the way Carmilla dances and moves.

The urgency and power in Carmilla’s lesson is palpable, harkening back to her own conflict with the angel exorcists to save those she loved more than her own life—her two daughters. This song reminds Vaggie of what she’s fighting for, who she really is inside, and the depth of her commitment to the hotel’s cause.

10) “Respectless”

This number is pure chaotic energy, a glamorous, high-tempo pop Spice Girls-like anthem that serves as a blistering attack on old-world Hell hierarchy. Velvette’s (Lilli Cooper) vocals are sharp, petty, and infectious, perfectly capturing her confident, modern, and utterly disrespectful attitude toward her elders.

The song is a brilliant showcase for the Vees, particularly Velvette, who embodies the brash, new generation of Overlords challenging the status quo. Its catchy, driving rhythm is immediately memorable and perfectly aligns with the character’s unapologetically bold fashion and personality.

9) “You Didn’t Know”

This powerful ensemble number is a masterful blend of character perspectives, capturing the chaos unfolding among the heavenly council when they realize that a sinner can improve. Importantly, it marks the moment that an angel and the Princess of Hell unite, with Emily (Shoba Narayan) and Charlie joining hands to stand against Heaven’s hypocrisy at the revelation of the truth behind the Exterminations.

The emotional complexity is its greatest strength, giving voice to Adam (Alex Brightman) and Lute’s (Jessica Vosk) overconfidence, Sera’s (Patina Miller) conflict, Charlie and Emily’s anger at not being heard by the council, all culminating in the reveal that Vaggie herself is (or was) an angel. It’s a soaring, dramatic piece bringing different voices/perspectives together that sets up the final act of the series, preparing the audience for the ultimate showdown.

8) “Poison”

Angel Dust’s emotional and haunting 1980s-inspired number is a raw glimpse into his internal struggle, exposing the pain hidden behind his flamboyant exterior. It finally tears away Angel’s mask, showcasing the vulnerability and trauma he carries, as well as the daily abuse he suffers.

The song is a powerful vocal delivery that creates a genuinely moving moment for the character and marks the first time the real Angel allows himself to be seen behind closed doors. It also provides essential emotional context for Angel Dust’s choice to sign his soul away to Valentino (Joel Perez), allowing the audience to sympathize with his daily life as a victim of abuse and control—a fate worse than Hell itself.

7) “Ready For This”

The way this song expertly builds from a quiet moment of introspection on Charlie’s part to a full-blown, electrifying showstopper is masterful. It’s in this number that Charlie finally steps up into her birthright as the Princess of Hell. Her nervous excitement and resolve as she prepares for an all-out battle with heaven is not lost on the reluctant citizens of Cannibal Town (who really just want the chance to eat some angels).

The dynamic shift in tempo and intensity mirrors Charlie’s own internal shift from doubt to determination, taking her from a young woman living in the shadow of her impressive parents to a full-fledged leader in her own right. It’s an energetic, optimistic track that is pure Broadway exuberance, effectively setting the high stakes and spirited tone for the desperate battle to come.

6) “Finale”

Serving as a celebratory and genuinely feel-good ending to the dramatic season, this track captures the spirit of perseverance and chosen family, even in the face of great loss after Sir Pentious’ sacrifice. It’s a heartwarming, unifying chorus that speaks to the strength of the relationships forged throughout the season.

The song serves as an emotional capstone, providing a sense of closure and optimism despite the destruction and loss, and tying back to prior musical numbers to bring everything together. Its uplifting melody and message reinforce the core theme of hope and the idea that the Hazbin Hotel crew will continue to fight for their cause together.

5) “Happy Day In Hell”

This track is the quintessential introduction number—a perfect blend of high energy and dark comedy that immediately establishes Charlie’s character and the show’s unique tone. It’s a fast-paced, witty number with many different musical styles weaving in and out depending on which part of Hell Charlie crosses into, serving as the mission statement for the entire series.

The song is a joyous, though naive, anthem that perfectly contrasts Charlie’s bright, optimistic personality with the cynical, dark reality of Hell. It’s an immediate, catchy earworm that sets the stage for the chaotic, musical world the viewers are about to experience.

4) “Hell’s Greatest Dad”

The hilariously witty lyrical sparring between Alastor (Amir Talai) and Lucifer makes this song an instant classic. It’s a sharp, vaudeville-style duet that expertly uses humor and theatrical flair to establish their immediate, intense rivalry over who cares about Charlie the most. While Alastor’s motives may be shrouded in mystery, Lucifer is eager to prove his love and devotion to the daughter he desperately sought to connect with.

The clever lyrics and quick-witted exchanges are a testament to the show’s comedic strength and the composer’s talent. The instrumental battle between Alastor and Lucifer is a stroke of genius, with Lucifer playing a certain famous golden fiddle (presumably from that time he went down to Georgia). It is a brilliant blend of show tune and character conflict, providing a phenomenal showcase for two of Hell’s biggest personalities battling for the top spot in Charlie’s life.

3) “Loser, Baby”

This is a perfect duet between Husk (Keith David) and Angel Dust, with its underlying jazz sensibilities fitting the mood and characters flawlessly. It’s a surprisingly deep and emotional moment for Angel Dust, finally opening his eyes to the power of connection and validation in the midst of overwhelming self-doubt and self-destructive behaviors.

The song’s rhythm and harmony are immaculate, representing two outcasts coming together to blend their voices and find common ground, realizing they’re not so different after all. The heartfelt message of turning failure into fuel and self-acceptance makes this track an anthem for accepting oneself, flaws and all.

2) “Hell Is Forever”

A total banger of a rock anthem tailored perfectly for Alex Brightman (Adam), this track serves as the perfect, high-octane introduction to the First Man and the self-righteous, arrogant nature of Heaven’s exterminators. Its aggressive, hard-driving beat is immediately captivating and, even though Adam is directly threatening Charlie and her people, you can’t help but rock out.

The song works brilliantly as an antagonist’s theme, effectively using heavy metal energy to convey Adam’s supreme confidence and dismissiveness toward the sinners in Hell and the Princess of Hell herself. It is a powerful, energetic statement on Adam’s inherent cruelty and the hypocrisy of the established order in Heaven.

1) “Stayed Gone”

The quick pace, clever rhymes, and phenomenal vocal performances by Christian Borle (Vox) and Amir Talai (Alastor) make this track an undeniable standout. The climax, with Alastor cutting off the TV signals to take over the airwaves, is a menacing, show-stopping moment that perfectly re-establishes his terrifying power—antlers and all.

This song is the ultimate reintroduction for Alastor after missing for 7 years, blending classic Big Band theatricality with modern flair to create an instant classic. The rapid-fire delivery and subtle musical nods to his past create an entertaining and unforgettable number that perfectly captures the charm and danger of the Radio Demon.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 premieres on October 29 on Prime Video.

What’s your favorite song from Season 1? Let us know in the comments!