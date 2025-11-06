Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc Movie Avoided the Biggest Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Complaint

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is finally here, and it manages to avoid the biggest complaint about 2025’s other hotly anticipated anime film: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Both movies are killing it in terms of box office returns and reviews. Infinity Castle‘s $670 million haul (with room to grow) is a testament to its quality, and its 98% Rotten Tomatoes score is nothing to scoff at, either. Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man‘s Reze Arc movie has been at the top of the box office since its release in Japan seven weeks ago (via Crunchyroll), and its 97% Rotten Tomatoes score puts it on the same level critically.

Both anime films are clearly successful, but with Chainsaw Man‘s worldwide box office at $140 million currently (via Box Office Mojo), Infinity Train seems poised to make more money. However, I’d argue that Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc surpasses it in one significant way. While Demon Slayer‘s new film comes close to perfection, there’s one criticism that plagues the movie. It’s not surprising, as it’s a complaint that’s also been leveled at the main series. Fortunately, the film adaptation of the Reze Arc avoids it.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Avoided The Most Common Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Complaint

It’s hard to say whether 2025’s Demon Slayer or Chainsaw Man movie is better, but the latter avoids one criticism leveled at the former: its frustrating pacing. To its credit, Infinity Castle wastes no time reminding viewers of the high-stakes circumstances the characters are facing. After they’re dropped into Muzan Kibutsuji’s pocket dimension, things escalate quickly. But given the anime’s commitment to fleshing out every character’s backstory, there are numerous lulls. This is particularly noticeable during the ending’s big boss fight, which pits Tanjiro and Giyu against Akaza.

Like pretty much every Demon Slayer confrontation, this one gives viewers insight into the villain’s origin. Of course, that means flashbacks to Akaza’s backstory interrupt the action, something that’s sparked complaints online. Despite Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s positive reviews, the flashbacks remain a point of contention. Not everyone is opposed to the handling of these moments, but enough fans have taken to sites like Reddit and social media to vent their frustrations. Critics have also pointed out the problem.

Fortunately, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc avoids the awkward lulls such pauses create. It starts off slower than Infinity Castle, but when it gets to the action, it’s truly non-stop. This allows the film to pay off its steady build-up in a way that’s more satisfying and thrilling than the climax of Infinity Castle. The pacing helps Chainsaw Man‘s movie feel like a proper theatrical experience. It also demonstrates the anime’s ability to work its characterization into the story in a more natural manner.

The Chainsaw Man Movie Surpasses Demon Slayer In Terms Of Pacing & Characterization

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is great, but Chainsaw Man‘s better pacing allows the Reze Arc movie to surpass it. And it’s not just the structure of the film that makes the case for this. It’s also the way Chainsaw Man handles its characters, which eliminates the need for disruptive flashbacks and long-winded exposition. If there’s one thing the anime excels at, it’s allowing the characters’ behavior demonstrate who they are — even in the most subtle ways.

For example, we learn a lot about both Denji and Makima from their reactions to the films they see rather than by diving deeply into their childhoods. Likewise, the choices Denji makes throughout his fight with the Bomb Devil repeatedly define his character. Yes, he’s a bit slow to catch on — poor Beam can attest to this — but he’s also innovative, determined, and cares about saving people. Aki’s grief and fear of losing others are also plain from his interactions with the Angel Devil. The film doesn’t need to dwell on how the characters’ got this way; their actions tell their stories.

Even Reze’s motivations are more complex than they initially seem. Her interactions with Denji shed light on her desire to lead an ordinary life, one that allows her to connect with others and be free of the demands placed on her by the Russian government. We don’t need to see extensive flashbacks to understand Reze’s trauma and how it shapes her. That’s the difference between her villain origin and Akaza’s. It’s also the reason Denji’s fight with Reze isn’t bogged down by exposition.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Couldn’t Avoid Its Biggest Criticism, Even If It Wanted To

It’s not Demon Slayer‘s fault that Chainsaw Man has better pacing, as Infinity Castle couldn’t avoid the inclusion of its flashbacks. Those sequences are baked into the story, and it’d be jarring to change such a crucial part of the anime as we approach its conclusion. As it’s written and adapted, Akaza’s backstory provides necessary context for his final decision in Infinity Castle. However, given Demon Slayer‘s dependence on flashbacks, one has to wonder if Infinity Castle should have been a TV season instead.

As annoying as Demon Slayer‘s flashbacks can be, they do serve a clear purpose: to show that even villains don’t start out evil, and that most of them aren’t completely devoid of humanity, even after they’ve seemingly lost it. This message resonates, but its delivery makes it difficult to have a villain battle that’s as explosive as the Chainsaw Man movie’s. Fortunately, Tanjiro’s showdown with Akaza still comes to a satisfying close — it just takes a while to get there. Breaking it up into smaller episodes might have made it feel less long-winded and disjointed.

