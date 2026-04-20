One Piece Sets Up Imu’s Biggest Fight in Elbaph And It’s Not With Luffy

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc in One Piece is getting more intense than ever after the unexpected arrival of Imu. Fans have been anticipating the arc for over two decades, and it didn’t disappoint at all with all the new character introductions and the truth about the Void Century being unraveled. Not long after the Straw Hats arrive in Elbaph, the Holy Knights launch an attack to bring the Giants down. Luffy and the others naturally get mixed up in the battle, and just when they were starting to gain the upper hand, the situation turns from bad to worse. The mysterious ruler of the world was first introduced eight years ago, but the series revealed his face only recently.

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The villain oversees everything from the Pangea Castle and rarely ever descends to the lower world. However, after seeing that the Holy Knights are failing in their mission to take Elbaph down. Imu had even taken over Gunko’s body, but he realized that wouldn’t be enough, so he had no choice but to intervene after seeing his subordinates fail. The latest Chapter 1180 of the manga sets up Imu’s biggest fight in Elbaph as he stands in front of Loki, the Prince of Elbaph.

One Piece Prepares For Imu vs. Loki in Elbaph Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Loki already has a beef to settle with Imu after what happened to Harald 14 years ago. The beloved King of Elbaph did everything he could to please the World Government so the Giants could build a better future for themselves. However, Harald was betrayed by Imu and the Five Elders, who only wanted to use his powers and sacrifice his kingdom for their sakes. 14 years ago, Imu turned Harald into one of his puppets and ordered him to kill his beloved subordinates. Many guards died in the Aurust Castle before Loki was forced to consume the legendary Devil Fruit and kill his own father.

Imu resents the fact that Loki rendered his years of planning useless and killed his servant. On the other hand, the Prince of Elbaph wants to avenge his father, who had no choice but to beg his son to kill him before he lost his mind and destroyed everything. The upcoming Chapter 1181 will feature the clash between the two most powerful characters in Elbaph and will determine the fate of the fabled Land of the Giants.

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