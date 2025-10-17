36 Years Later, Dragon Ball Z Still Remains the Peak of the Franchise

Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball manga released its anime adaptation in two parts, with Dragon Ball Z covering the second, much longer half of the original series. While the original series sets up the foundation of the story, DBZ helped popularize the franchise compared to other series. The transformations, rivalries, family dynamics, and everything else simply won fans’ hearts. Over the four decades of the franchise’s legacy, Dragon Ball has released several series and more than a dozen films, with each of them being as exciting and thrilling as we would expect from Dragon Ball. However, even among all the series and films, the hype and sheer intensity of Dragon Ball Z still remain unmatched.

The story takes place after a time skip where Goku is living a peaceful life with his wife Chi-Chi and four-year-old son, Gohan. However, trouble always seems to find him since his peaceful days are short-lived when Saiyans, a warrior race from another planet, come looking for him. Goku learns about his origins and the reason he was sent to Earth, but naturally, he chooses to protect the planet he grew up on. As the story continues, several more allies and villains show up, with Goku and the others leveling up after each battle.

Dragon Ball Z’s Transformations Are Unmatched

Although the original anime featured transformations such as Goku’s Great Ape Form, no other scene in Dragon Ball, or rather, in Shonen, could match the impact of the protagonist’s first Super Saiyan transformation. It wasn’t simply a power up, but a culmination of Goku’s years of journey, paired with his frustration and rage at failing to protect the ones he cares about. Without even realizing it, he rewrote history by taking on this legendary form that the Saiyans had but forgotten.

Toriyama featured this legendary transformation in DBZ and only continued to take it one level higher over the decades. After Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and other Saiyans began transforming and leveling up their game in difficult battles. Whether it’s Daima or Super, the franchise has included several variations of the Super Saiyan transformations, and it all began with DBZ. The series influenced many transformation tropes in action series for years to come.

Dragon Ball Z Paved the Way for the Franchise’s Ongoing Legacy

It’s not just the transformations, but DBZ shaped the franchise’s future by blending emotional storytelling and redefining the enemies-to-allies trope, the rivalries, and the passage of time following the lives of our beloved characters as they grow older, stronger, and take responsibility for their families. Whether it’s Piccolo’s journey from Goku’s enemy to his son’s mentor or Vegeta’s path to seeking atonement, the series adds the emotional weight that leaves long-lasting impressions on the viewers.

DBZ is only split into four major sagas, and that’s enough to pave the franchise’s ongoing legacy. Even Daima and Super take place after the events of the original story, and they continue to follow the same tropes as always. The transformations change significantly in Dragon Ball Super, but the roots can always be traced back to DBZ.

