All Fights in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel to Gege Akutami’s magnum opus, follows the foundations of the original series, meaning it isn’t drastically different in structure or tone. With Akutami himself crafting the narrative, nearly all the elements in the sequel are rooted in the original, including its intriguing approach to action.

However, since the series is designed to be short and its latest chapter (as of this writing, Chapter 23) seemingly concludes the story, there likely won’t be any more fights. Furthermore, due to the shorter narrative, most of the featured clashes are small, with some barely qualifying as fights. That said, there are five encounters that stand out as major fights, and here is how they rank.

5) Tsurugi and Yuka VS. Human Trafficker

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In classic shonen fashion, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo opens with a larger introductory chapter featuring an episodic villain that helps set the foundation, introduces key elements, and establishes the tone for the rest of the narrative. The first chapter results in a confrontation between the initial villain, the Human Trafficker, and the Okkotsu siblings. This encounter barely qualifies as a full fight, but there is so much happening that it’s hard to ignore.

The clash unveils the tension between the siblings, who are also fighting among themselves during the confrontation, while the Human Trafficker’s motivations reveal the current state of the Jujutsu world. The encounter ultimately sees Tsurugi and Yuka corner the villain, and just as he is about to use a trump card, Maru stops him with his cursed technique in a twist that reveals he is an alien. Overall, while this barely counts as a proper fight, it successfully lays the groundwork for the story and deserves recognition, even if it ranks low.

4) Tsurugi and Maru VS. The Cursed User

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

It was expected that the sequel would also feature Cursed Users, sorcerers who use Jujutsu for their own gain, to help establish the stakes and oppose the heroes. As Maru and Tsurugi’s friendship developed while they explored Japanese culture and Jujutsu society, they eventually encountered the elderly Cursed User, Masaki Takeda. This led to a fight that spanned a couple of chapters.

Masaki posed the biggest threat to the heroes so far, even pushing Maru to lose control. This tension culminated in Maru unveiling his hidden power, which completely overwhelmed the villain. Although the fight ended almost immediately after Maru revealed his power, it was the first major battle that truly captured the core Jujutsu nature of the series and was sure to excite fans.

3) Yuji VS. Mahito (Rematch)

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Honestly, this doesn’t even qualify as a proper fight, but the sheer hype surrounding it earns it a spot among the top three fights of the sequel. Ever since it was hinted that Mahito was still alive and Yuji was confirmed to be a sorcerer, fans expected a major confrontation, and this brief encounter delivered exactly what they anticipated. The clash lasts only a few pages, but its impact is undeniable.

As Mahito confidently assumes that the Pathway of the Souls is his home turf and that only Yuji can die there, he gets cocky and recreates the area into the Shibuya region where they once fought. However, before Mahito can even open his domain, Yuji instantly defeats him with a single attack and mocks him for always being this weak. This encounter showcases the overwhelming strength of the new strongest character, Yuji, and is truly unparalleled.

2) Tsurugi VS. Maru

Courtesy of Shueisha

Tsurugi and Maru’s developing friendship was thought to be the key to coexistence between humans and Simurians, so it was a surprise to see them end up facing each other. With both of them carrying emotional stakes tied to their siblings, this confrontation had significant depth.

However, the fight itself shocked fans when Tsurugi unleashed Rika, the Queen of Curses, and took on a completely new form. This led to an exciting battle where a Heavenly Restricted fighter like Maki or Toji is aided by the Queen of Curses, showcasing a powerful combination of two thrilling elements. With the battle ending on an emotional note as Tsurugi sacrifices himself, this stands as not only one of the best fights in Modulo but also one of the best in the entire franchise.

1) Mahoraga VS. Dabura

No one expected the fight between Yuka and Dabura, meant to decide the fate of everything, to unfold this way, with Yuka summoning Mahoraga. Mahoraga’s return was just as exciting as Yuji’s appearance in the sequel. Given the Divine General’s legendary adaptability, Mahoraga instantly felt like the ultimate counter to Dabura, a warrior said to be on par with Sukuna, and even made him feel fear.

However, just when it seemed Dabura would lose, the strongest Simurian warrior began to understand Jujutsu and overcame multiple hurdles, learning Reversed Cursed Technique and even Domain Expansion. Sadly, the fight couldn’t reach a proper conclusion, as it was interrupted by Maru, who wanted to save Yuka and forced Dabura to forfeit and return to his home planet. Even without a definitive ending, this battle stands as the best fight in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo and one of the best in the entire franchise, perfectly capturing the core action essence the series has always portrayed.

