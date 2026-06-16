Berserk Confirms New Chapters Release Dates With Major Update

The 384th chapter of Berserk finally landed earlier this month, giving readers the long-awaited return of the Black Swordsman. With Guts struggling inside a mysterious cave that is dropping some serious revelations about the hero’s life, fans might be happy to learn that we won’t be waiting much longer to see how the story continues. In the past, following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the new creative team has taken their time in putting these chapters out for the world. While the break between Chapters 383 and 384 was almost a year, Chapters 385 and 386 will arrive in rapid succession.

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Young Animal, the publishers of Berserk, have confirmed that writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga have been working hard on the beloved manga. Thanks to this fact, we can expect Berserk’s 385th chapter to be released in Japan on June 26th. On top of this, the 386th chapter will arrive on July 10th, further expanding on the major revelations that were revealed about Guts’ past. While we have yet to learn when chapter 387 will arrive, that installment might take far longer to arrive if the past is any indication. Mori and Gaga have apologized for the delays between chapters, though Berserk fans can see that the latest installment was worth the wait.

Berserk’s Dark Future

Young Animal

Writer Kouji Mori released a statement before the arrival of Chapter 384, apologizing for the delay while also letting readers know that the creative team was putting serious effort into the Band of the Hawk’s world. “Berserk will be featured in Young Animal, which goes on sale tomorrow. I’m truly, deeply sorry for keeping you waiting so long. This chapter is an episode that Miura agonized over for twenty years, and even I, who heard it from him dozens of times, found it incredibly challenging…We somehow managed to reach the finish line after going over the dialogue countless times with Shimada-san, who was our editor at the time and has been a long-time mentor to both Miura and me.”

So what was the biggest revelation from the latest chapter of Berserk? While Guts has been locked away inside a mysterious cave, the Black Swordsman has been locked inside a mysterious clam-like object. As is revealed by the supernatural locale, Guts has seemingly always had one foot in both the mortal world and the “abyss.” This hints at the idea that Guts’ strength might have been steeped in the supernatural, explaining how he has been able to survive some of the encounters that would have otherwise killed regular combatants. With two more chapters confirmed for this summer, we might learn far more about Guts’ origin than we ever saw coming.

While Berserk’s manga is chugging along, the same can’t be said for a potential anime adaptation. As of the writing of this article, no plans have been revealed for future anime series, and with so much of the story not brought to the screen, fans are dying for the Band of the Hawk to return.

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