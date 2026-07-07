Top 3 New Summer 2026 Anime Released in the Season’s First Week, Ranked

The Summer 2026 season has arrived, and its first week has already come and gone. As the season is only just beginning, there are still dozens of anime set to premiere in the second and third weeks; however, the first week alone proved to be very intriguing. Although this season is packed with returning series, the anime released so far have all been new titles.

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Among the wave of new anime that premiered in the first week of the season, three are particularly standing out. Their range includes what is probably the most beautiful anime of the season with a beautiful premise, a weirdly disgusting anime that you won’t be able to look away from, and the darkest anime on Crunchyroll in 2026. So, let’s rank how these anime define the freshness of Summer 2026.

3) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Chainsmoker Cat was announced in February of this year, and it immediately caught fans’ attention thanks to its crisp animation and intriguing premise. The anime follows a cat girl named Yani, who has a severe cigarette addiction, and depicts how she spends the last of her money on cigarettes. No one expected the series would feature such fluid animation, and it quickly made it clear that it wouldn’t shy away from being disgusting either.

But no one expected the lengths the anime would go to in depicting its disgusting elements, so much so that it is being released in both edited and unedited versions, with Netflix providing the raw experience. The anime perfectly captures the life of an adult drug addict and how addiction affects every aspect of their life, from work to relationships. Ultimately, the series stands out as a dark comedy that will likely change anyone’s perspective on substance abuse, as long as they can keep up with its raw and filthy portrayal of addiction.

2) The World Is Dancing

Image courtesy of Cypic

If you are disgusted by Chainsmoker Cat‘s filthy elements, there is no better cleanser than The World Is Dancing. This new Summer anime is by far the most gorgeous series of the season and has the potential to surpass the other best-looking anime of 2026 so far. While Cypic has done an outstanding job crafting the anime, what undoubtedly elevates its presence is its premise. It is a historical seinen anime set in the 1400s, when the Japanese theatrical art of Noh was flourishing.

The anime follows a young boy named Oniyasha, who does not understand what this art is meant to convey or how it can bring happiness to others. He learns how powerful a performance can be after witnessing a stranger perform an intriguing dance that mesmerizes him, compelling him to embark on a journey to master the art. While the premise seems simple, Cypic beautifully captures the elegance of dancing and singing through fluid motion and stunning animation. Fans will not regret picking up this anime at all.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch In Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

In the absence of Dandadan, fans were looking to Science Saru’s other anime, and Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia helps fill that void. However, this anime doesn’t just emerge as a beautifully crafted series worth looking forward to; its historical seinen premise is what truly stands out. It takes place during the era of the Mongol Empire and follows Sitara, who is learning to become a scholar while serving a royal family in the Tus region. The anime’s visual style stands out as well, particularly because of its bright, old Disney-like aesthetic.

However, once the anime takes a turn with Sitara witnessing tragedies and seeing those close to her die at the hands of the Mongols, it emerges as the darkest anime of 2026 and unlike anything seen so far. The series premiered with two episodes, laying the foundation for its dark narrative while implying that Sitara will walk the path of revenge, using her knowledge to bring down the Mongol Empire. The anime is almost perfect so far and thus stands out not only as the best new anime of Summer 2026, but perhaps of the entire year and a strong Anime of the Year contender as well.

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