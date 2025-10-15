5 Depressing Anime That Still Made You Come Back For More

Being part of the entertainment industry, anime encompasses a wide range of genres. Despite many dismissing it as childish for various reasons, anime often tells narratives that challenge perceptions and provoke deep thought, much like any other profound form of storytelling. While the Shonen genre still dominates the industry, a noticeable shift has begun, with darker series becoming increasingly appealing to audiences.

On that note, we take a look at anime that are deeply depressing yet so well-structured that viewers, once they start, can’t help but want more, even if the experience is emotionally draining. We’ve gathered five distinct anime that explore despair through various subgenres, from romance and slice-of-life to seinen and even war stories inspired by real events. Despite their somber tones, these series are impossible to turn away from due to their compelling execution.

5) I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Courtesy of Studio VLON

While the title of this anime movie might suggest a strange fantasy story, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is actually a slice-of-life romance that leaves a lasting emotional impact by its end. It’s the only anime on this list centered on romance, and while fans may argue that there are other, more depressing love stories, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas deserves credit for conveying such depth within a feature-length format, capturing the essence of love and loss in a way that lingers with viewers long after it ends.

The story follows a boy named Haruki, who discovers Sakura’s diary and learns her secret, leading to a heartfelt relationship between the two. As they begin to share their vulnerabilities, raw emotions emerge, culminating in a deeply moving conclusion that is sure to bring tears. This anime’s portrayal of love and mortality is so realistic and affecting that it leaves viewers longing for more stories that explore romance with such sincerity.

4) Dororo

Courtesy of MAPPA

This isn’t the only depressing anime by MAPPA featured on this list. The 2019 adaptation of Dororo stands out not just for its modern and captivating animation style but for its dark and somber tone that keeps viewers coming back for more. Set in feudal Japan, Dororo follows Hyakkimaru’s journey of growth and rediscovery after his biological father sacrifices his limbs and senses at birth to demons in exchange for prosperity.

Despite losing his body parts, Hyakkimaru survives with the help of prosthetic tools crafted by his adoptive father and embarks on a journey to reclaim what was taken from him. As he regains his limbs, the irony of losing his humanity in the process is a masterful touch of storytelling. Accompanied by the young Dororo, the series offers a deeply emotional experience that will especially appeal to Sekiro fans awaiting an anime adaptation of the game.

3) Terror in Resonance

Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA’s original anime Terror in Resonance stands out on its own, thanks to the brilliant direction of Shinichirō Watanabe. However, it’s the series’s central plot that truly drives viewers to keep watching, even as it grows increasingly depressing and heartbreaking. The story follows a terrorist group called Sphinx, and while it initially seems to focus on the chaos they create, the twist revealing that Sphinx are victims themselves makes the narrative hauntingly compelling.

As viewers find themselves sympathizing with Sphinx despite knowing their actions are unjustified, the series creates an unsettling emotional conflict. With each episode adding new layers of mystery and tragic backstory, Terror in Resonance exposes the terrifying reality of what shaped Sphinx into what they became. This eleven-episode series is so gripping and emotionally heavy that once you start, it’s almost impossible to stop watching.

2) Grave of the Fireflies

Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Grave of the Fireflies might be the most depressing and heartbreaking anime film, or any film, you could ever experience. It’s not just a story; it’s a mirror reflecting the harsh realities of those affected by war. Based on the real-life experiences of Akiyuki Nosaka, the narrative follows an orphaned brother and sister, Seita and Setsuko, as they struggle to survive during the final months of World War II.

The result is a gut-wrenching journey that leaves viewers in tears during the film’s second half, and often even more so after it ends, as the realization of gratitude for one’s own life sinks in. What makes the narrative truly brilliant is that, despite knowing the children’s tragic fate, you can’t look away as their desperation for food, medicine, and shelter grows increasingly unbearable. This film stands as a haunting reminder of the horrors of war and why it should never be repeated.

1) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

Takopi’s Original Sin is one of Crunchyroll’s darkest anime in recent years, carrying a deeply depressing tone that may compel some viewers to stop watching after the shocking twist in the first episode, especially those sensitive to themes of depression and suicide. What makes Takopi’s Original Sin even more unsettling is how it explores these heavy subjects through the experiences of elementary school children.

The first dark twist, with Shizuka taking her own life, is deeply disturbing, yet the curiosity to understand what led to it keeps viewers watching. As the series unfolds, more tragic and heartbreaking moments surface, leaving you questioning how even children can be drawn into such despair. With its gripping narrative, Takopi’s Original Sin defines what a truly depressing anime can be, ultimately delivering a profound lesson about accepting the scars of life as the key to moving forward.

