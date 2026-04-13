5 Great Overlooked Manga That Deserve an Anime Announcement

The anime industry is growing at a rapid rate, and fans are always on the lookout for the next big hit. Most of the anime are based on famous manga, and some are even adapted from light novels and video games. Unfortunately, not all deserving titles get the attention from an animation studio. On the other hand, many series take longer than usual to finally get an adaptation. With exceptional stories spread across black and white panels, manga is now a globally renowned medium for entertainment. However, even though the art can be gorgeous, the stories often get global recognition without an anime adaptation.

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Each year, dozens of fresh, innovative adaptations make their appearance, but many more stories are awaiting their turn. Anime series don’t always depend on a manga’s reviews, but also on factors like budget constraints, studio scheduling, and market trends. This list consists of some of the most unique and brilliant manga of all time that deserve their anime adaptations as soon as possible.

5) Centuria

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Centuria is a dark fantasy manga known for its unique storytelling and intriguing characters. It follows the journey of Julian, a young boy stowing away on a slave ship after killing the man his mother sold him to. Despite being forced into slavery, he finds solace among his fellow slaves on the ship and grows close to Mira, a pregnant woman who treats him like her son.

Unfortunately, once tragedy strikes, Julian is unable to help those on the ship. He finds a new purpose in life when he gains new powers and embarks on a journey to lead a peaceful life with Mira’s newborn daughter, Diana. However, the path to freedom isn’t easy for him, as more gruesome trials lie ahead for the tragic duo.

4) 20th Century Boys

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Even among seinen’s stellar library of series, it’s not easy to come across something as exceptional as the award-winning manga, 20th Century Boys. Filled with Sci-Fi elements, mystery, and drama, the story is set in the year 1997, when the world is going through a major change.

Kenji Endo, a convenience store manager and a former rock musician, discovers that people from his past are dying under unusual circumstances, and it’s related to a mysterious cult led by a man named “Friend.” Before he knew it, he got entangled with a mysterious organization aiming to cause terror in Japan.

3) Choujin X

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Choujin X is a dark fantasy manga by Sui Ishida, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, so fans often notice the similarities between the two series, including the breathtaking art style. The story is set in a world where Choujins, humans with superpowers, are capable of protecting society and even wreaking havoc with their abilities. Tokio Kurohara, a passive and indecisive teenager, has his life turned upside down after a violent encounter with a Choujin.

After being attacked by a rampaging Choujin, Tokio is forced to inject himself with a Choujin serum in order to survive. He is now transformed into a grotesque being forced to enter a chaotic world filled with morally gray characters, experimental powers, and bizarre organizations.

2) Gokurakugai

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This supernatural action manga is set in Gokurakugai is set in a vibrant district with a dark hidden secret. The story centers around Tao and Alma, two troubleshooters for hire, working in the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization.

While their primary job is to solve various cases, such as finding missing people or dealing with gang-related issues, many of their missions revolve around mysterious evil creatures known as Magas. Despite debuting in 2022, Gokurakugai doesn’t have many chapters since it’s a monthly manga.

1) Rookies

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

On the surface, this heartwarming sports series may seem like a typical story about baseball, but at its core, it’s more of a redemption and coming-of-age story. While popular in Japan and clearly having sold its fair share with 21 million copies in circulation, it’s considerably obscure among international readers.

The story centers around Koichi Kawato, a high school teacher who believes in the potential of youth, even those who are rejected by society. He joins the staff of Futakotamagawa High School, where the baseball team is full of delinquents who turn over a new leaf before graduation.

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