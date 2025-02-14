Jump Square’s Hottest New Manga Reveals Valentine’s Day Promo

Gokurakugai, created by Yuto Sano, is the new sensation of Jump Square magazine. This supernatural action manga is set in Gokurakugai, meaning Paradise District, which is a vibrant area with a dark hidden secret. The story focuses on Tao and Alma, two troubleshooters for hire, as they solve various cases, such as finding mission people or dealing with gang-related issues. However, most of those missions revolve around mysterious evil creatures known as Magas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tao is skilled at handling any threat she faces. She also has a troubled past, leading to this district doing the most dangerous job possible. On the other hand, Alma is a teenage boy with a kind heart who isn’t completely human. His past remains a secret as he navigates through his identity and embraces his humanity. While the manga is monthly, it’s one of the most popular series in Jump Square. Since Gokurakugai doesn’t have a famous couple or a ship, creator Yuto Sano takes another approach to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new illustration.

Gokurakugai’s Valentine’s Day Art Features Three Most Beloved Characters

Traditionally, Valentine’s Day is associated with romantic love. However, it is quite popular to celebrate it with your loved ones like friends and family. In Gokurakugai, Tao is like an older sister to Alma and Nei. The two look up to her and find her reliable. Not to mention, the series currently has only 24 chapters, so it hasn’t explored any romantic relationships. Although it already has a dedicated fanbase, none of the ships are popular enough. Sano highlights the heartwarming relationship between the three characters. Nei and Alma tag along with Tao for a fun ride as both of them have a stuffed panda, which they likely got as a gift.

Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday, and it’s common for anime and manga artists to hype up their shows with beautiful artwork or promos. These often catch fans’ attention, as even in this case, the illustration by Yuto Sano went viral on X, getting tens of thousands of likes soon after it was posted. Fans are in love with the heartwarming scene in front of them. The story is currently focusing on Nei’s past and her struggles, giving her character depth. Although she is dealing with inner conflicts, Alma and Tao are right behind her to give her the support she needs.

Valentine’s Day illustration shared by Gokurakugai creator Yuto Sano in X.