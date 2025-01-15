10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Fights, Ranked

As one of the most popular battle shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen has several exciting and thrilling fight scenes. Written by Gege Akutami, this dark fantasy series follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student with exceptional physical strength who spends his days in the Occult Research Club. His life takes a drastic turn when the club discovers a powerful special-grade cursed object—a decayed finger belonging to Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses. The object is capable of attracting terrifying creatures called cursed spirits that only a select few can see.

However, Yuji swallows it in order to protect Megumi Fushiguro and becomes Sukuna’s vessel. Later, he enrolls in Jujutsu Tech High School and moves to Tokyo, where he learns about his new powers. The story brings several challenges for the young sorcerer and his friends. The manga concludes its epic story in September 2024, while the anime is awaiting a third season. Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of thrilling battles but which among them are the best?

10. Kinji Hakari vs. Hajime Kashimo

Shonen Jump

The Culling Game Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen will be adapted in the third season of the anime where Kinjki Hakari will make his debut. He is briefly introduced in the first season as one of the students Gojo considers to have the potential to surpass him. Hakari joins the rest of the students after Kenjaku begins the battle royale. Following Panda’s defeat at Kashimo’s hand, Hakari challenges the incarnated sorcerer. The two exchange blows for seven chapters where Hakari introduces his Domain Expansion.

His Idle Death Gamble grants him near-immortality for 4 minutes and 11 seconds after hitting a jackpot. The battle intensifies as he continues without fear of dying during the effect. Meanwhile, Kashimo possesses a unique cursed energy with an electric property, making every attack lethal. The duo’s face-off ends with Hakari’s victory. However, he refuses to kill Kashimo because they were equally matched and Hakari hardly considers it a victory.

9. Satoru Gojo vs. Jogo

MAPPA

This was Gojo’s first true display of strength. As someone who claims to be the strongest, Gojo surely proved himself against an enemy that no one in the Jujutsu society could’ve trampled over this easily. Gojo not only crushes Jogo’s pride but also shows Yuji the kind of challenges he will be up against in the future. Jogo, whose strength is equal to eight or nine of Sukuna’s fingers, is confident he can easily kill the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. He shows up in front of Gojo without a plan and pays a price for it.

Jogo’s fire abilities and Domain Expansion are some of the strongest techniques we have seen in the story so far. However, his fire abilities were countered by Gojo’s Technique Reversal: Red and the latter easily overpowered Jogo with his own Domain Expansion. Gojo could’ve easily killed Jogo after the interrogation failed, but Hanami interfered and escaped with the volcano curse.

8. Yuji Itadori vs. Choso

MAPPA

The first meeting between the brothers ends in a disaster. Choso only wanted to avenge Eso and Kechizu by killing Yuji. He joins Kenjaku’s side and contributes to the deaths of many civilians. Choso was waiting to run into Yuji, and he didn’t waste a second before attacking the young sorcerer. The fight was adapted in Season 2 and showcased an extended version praised for its intense choreography.

The visually stunning fight highlights Yuji’s adaptability and resilience against Choso’s powerful Blood Manipulation technique. Even so, Choso easily defeats Yuji and almost kills him. However, his mind suddenly played a memory he never experienced before. Choso starts believing Yuji is actually his brother and swears to protect him during the rest of the arc.

7. Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo vs. Mahito

MAPPA

Mahito has been Yuji’s sworn enemy since the Vs. Mahito Arc. The curse continues to take countless lives till the Shibuya Incident Arc and shows no remorse for it. After killing Junpei, Mahito tries every way to break Yuji both emotionally and physically. He kills Nanami in front of the young sorcerer and even lands a fatal blow on Nobara. Yuji believed Nobara didn’t survive the attack and wallowed in despair. Just when he is about to give up, Aoi Todo arrives at the scene and saves the day. The duo’s team-up has always been a fan-favorite since their fight against Hanami in the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc.

In Shibuya, Todo’s Boogie Woogie comes in handy even against a powerful foe like Mahito. Meanwhile, Yuji, who had the power of 15 Sukuna’s fingers, finally got his spirit back and put the villain in his rightful place. From Mahito running away from Yuji to the MC’s iconic quote, “I’m you,” the fight highlights some of the best moments in the story. It also showcases Yuji’s growth as a sorcerer. However, just when Yuji is about to kill Mahito, Kenjaku arrives at the scene and absorbs the curse. Meanwhile, Todo is left injured after losing his left hand and being unable to use his cursed technique anymore.

6. Yuta Okkotsu vs. Ryu Ishigori vs. Takaka Uro

Toho Animation

After a year of training with Miguel in Africa, Yuta returns to Japan only to discover the Shibuya Incident has left the Jujutsu world in shambles. He had to deal with the political struggles due to the Elders and the emotional burden of finding out about Gojo’s capture. If that wasn’t enough, Yuta also participated in the battle royale Kenjaku started to carry out his plans. Kenjaku revived several ancient sorcerers and awakened new sorcerers for the Culling Game.

Ryu and Uro are among the incarnated powerful sorcerers who will be introduced in the third season. Both have exceptional skills and are even able to use Domain Expansion. Going against the two of them together is by no means an easy feat. In Chapter 178, the three activate Domain Expansions together only to get interrupted by Kururousuhi. While Ryu defeats Uro and Kururousuhi, Yuta defeats the former, winning the three-way battle.

5. Satoru Gojo vs. Toji Fushiguro

MAPPA

The battle between Gojo and Toji takes place in two different situations. After being offered generous compensation for killing Riko Amanai, Toji forms a strategy to defeat Gojo. He tires the strongest sorcerer out by sending threats on his way. Gojo, being sleep-deprived, doesn’t sense Toji sneaking an attack on him from behind. Although Gojo survives Toji piercing his chest, the rest of the battle proves much too difficult for him. He ultimately loses and suffers a fatal injury, making Toji believe Gojo is dead.

Under normal circumstances, Toji wouldn’t have won but his days of planning paid off. However, after Riko’s death and Geto’s defeat, Toji encounters Gojo again. This time, Gojo is in a delirious state because he is overwhelmed by a mix of physical strain, emotional pressure, and his awakened powers. This time, Gojo easily obliterates Toji with his Hollow Technique: Purple. The fight is a major turning point in Gojo’s life as he realizes his own weakness and trains relentlessly to become better.

4. Sukuna vs. Mahoraga

MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident Arc is by far the most intense arc in the anime and it’s full of thrilling battles. However, none matches the intensity of the fight where we witness Sukuna’s destructive powers. After Sukuna takes over Yuji’s body, he kills Jogo and notices Megumi has summoned Mahoraga. Megumi is crucial to his Sukuna’s plans and he can’t have the young sorcerer die. Therefore, Sukuna arrives at the scene and defeats Mahoraga, destroying a major part of Shibuya and killing thousands in the process. Mahoraga, a Shikigami, is the ultimate trump card of the Zenin Clan that no one in history has been able to tame.

Despite Megumi’s talents, even he couldn’t control the giant Shikigami. Sukuna, even with the power of 15 fingers, fought Mahoraga intensely and studied his strength. Mahoraga’s unique ability allows him to adapt to any technique and render it useless. While it may be challenging for other sorcerers, the King of Curses easily destroys Mahoraga with his Fire Arrow. The attack results in massive tragedy as he obliterates thousands of people in the process.

3. Yuta Okkotsu vs. Suguru Geto

MAPPA

This prequel arc was covered in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, which was released after the first season. It follows Yuta Okkotsu, who lost his childhood sweetheart, Rika Orimoto, in a car accident. Unaware of his powers, Yuta accidentally cursed Rika and turned her into a special-grade apparition. The story highlights his inner struggles as he joins Jujutsu Tech High School and learns to control his powers. In the first year of high school, Suguru Geto begins a Night Parade of a Hundred Demons as a distraction to get his hands on Rika.

Suguru plans to kill Yuta and consume Rika’s powers for himself. What follows after is a battle against two special-grade sorcerers. Yuta, despite having tremendous powers, struggles against a seasoned veteran. He finally wins the fight but doesn’t realize Geto got away after receiving serious injuries. Gojo found his former friend at an alley and put an end to his misery, leaving Yuta to regret his own incapability.

2. Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori vs. Ryomen Sukuna

Shueisha

The final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen includes a series of fights against the King of Curses. Sorcerers combine their strengths to defeat the greatest threat to mankind. Yuta and Yuji had significant roles to play in the battle. While the fight doesn’t last for long, it provides a major turning point in the story. After Gojo’s death, Yuta is clearly the strongest sorcerer they have on their side. He arrives at the scene after cutting off Kenjaku’s head and lends Yuji the support he needs. Both display exceptional growth while fighting the villain.

Awed by their strength, Sukuna asks the secret behind their growth. Yuta only says they cheated, which is a major foreshadowing of the sorcerer’s real plan. Yuta uses his Domain Expansion, Authentic Mutual Love for the first time. Although the Culling Game Arc confirmed he had this ability, the manga only introduces it in the final stretch. However, it was all to pave a path for Maki’s sneak attack. Sukuna overwhelmed both Yuji and Yuta, proving the battle was far from over.

1. Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna

Shueisha

The battle of the strongest is one of the most popular showdowns in recent times that had the anime and manga community in a chokehold for a few months. Sukuna challenges Gojo to a duel as soon as the latter is out of the Prison Realm. The fight runs for 15 chapters where Gojo and Sukuna, who has occupied Megumi’s body exchange blows. The fight is full of strategic moves and excellent fight sequences, keeping fans on edge. With the title of the strongest and the future of humanity at stake, Gojo gives it all but still loses to the villain.

Even so, he showcases a better performance than any other sorcerer alive. After Gojo’s death, Sukuna acknowledges his opponent’s strength and gives him due respect. The story takes a turn for the worse when Sukuna assumes his Heian Era form and heals his injuries in the process. This commences the true, nightmarish battle against the King of Curses.