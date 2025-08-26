10 Perfect First Episodes of Anime That Stand the Test of Time

Have you ever started watching an anime and, within the first 15 minutes, you just know it will be something special? That feeling when the first episode hooks you so hard that suddenly it’s 4 AM, and you’re still thinking “maybe just one more episode.” A truly perfect first episode doesn’t just introduce the story: it pulls you into the series’ world, hits you right in the feels, and before you know it, you’re completely hooked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some anime nail their first episode so perfectly that they become unforgettable forever, like in Demon Slayer, when Tanjiro finds his whole family slaughtered, or in Attack on Titan, when Eren watches his mother get eaten by a titan. Blue Lock tricks us into thinking one player is the main character before flipping everything upside down, while Death Note pulls us in as Light finds a notebook that lets him kill anyone with just a name. These first episodes show us exactly what kind of ride we’re in for. So without further ado, let’s take a look at 10 perfect anime premiere episodes that have stood the test of time.

1) Demon Slayer: “Cruelty”

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first episode of Demon Slayer makes viewers care about Tanjiro before ripping his world apart. In just 24 minutes, we see his peaceful life in the mountains, before tragedy strikes his family. This foundation helps viewers connect with his motivation for the journey ahead.

The episode also takes its time establishing Tanjiro’s character rather than rushing to flashy action sequences like many other anime in the genre. Tanjiro’s sister, Nezuko, transforming into a demon while maintaining some humanity creates an interesting dynamic as tries to find a cure for his sister while becoming a demon slayer to avenge his family. But while Demon Slayer follows familiar genre tropes and features likable characters, its animation stands as its greatest strength.

2) Blue Lock: “Dream”

Image Courtesy of Eight Bit

Blue Lock‘s premiere challenges traditional sports anime tropes. Instead of focusing on teamwork and friendship, this first episode immediately establishes that individual ambition and ego are what Japanese football needs. This shift is evident right from the first, as protagonist Isagi betrays his friend Kira in the first episode, leaving viewers questioning, “Am I really supposed to root for this guy?”

The anime’s release coincided with the 2022 World Cup, and when Japan defeated Germany, memes like “Blue Lock is real!” flooded social media, highlighting how the anime’s premise resonated with fans. The prison-like facility and tense music create a psychological thriller atmosphere vibe completely different from typical sports anime. And this intense, competitive environment, combined with the focus on individualism, made for a perfect conversation-starting first episode, which deserves recognition for daring to be different.

3) Attack on Titan: “To You, in 2000 Years: The Fall of Shiganshina, Part 1”

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

Attack on Titan opens with one of the most unforgettable and brutal moments in anime: Eren helplessly watching a Titan devour his mother. Up until that moment, the first episode builds a false sense of security, showing peaceful lives behind massive walls, only for the Titans to suddenly breach and unleash chaos. Eren’s vow of revenge at the episode’s end sets the stage for one of anime’s most complex character arcs, signaling that this isn’t your typical “hero saves the day” story, but something far darker.

When Attack on Titan first aired in 2013, many initially dismissed it as just another action series with giant creatures. However, the unsettling Titan designs and shocking brutality quickly made the show feel different from anything else on TV at the time. Forum discussions exploded overnight, with viewers in shock at the brutality and darkness this seemingly standard shonen was willing to embrace from the very start.

4) Death Note: “Rebirth”

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The first episode of Death Note immediately presents its core concept – what if someone could kill just by writing a name in a notebook? – and dives into the deeper moral implications. Throughout the series, viewers get to see Light’s rapid transformation as he goes from testing the notebook out of curiosity to someone who declares himself “the god of this new world.” Unlike most shows that save their big twists for later episodes, Death Note throws its whole concept at you right away, hooking viewers with psychological drama from the start.

When Death Note aired in 2006, anime fans were desperate for psychological thrillers, and this anime delivered exactly that. Its clever visual storytelling influenced countless shows that followed. And it’s first episode was so impactful that even now, almost 20 years later, Death Note remains the go-to recommendation for anyone new to anime.

5) Oshi No Ko: “Mother and Children”

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The first episode of Oshi No Ko runs for nearly 90 minutes and hits viewers with three massive plot twists that nobody saw coming. The episode begins with a typical idol story before transforming into something much darker, making it one of the most shocking and memorable premieres of all time. It follows idol Ai Hoshino and her twin children, Aqua and Ruby, but to reveal more would spoil the experience.

When the episode dropped in 2023, fans lost their minds. Twitter and Reddit threads exploded with reactions, while TikTok clips drew in curious viewers who had never considered watching an idol anime before. That extra-long premiere immediately earned the series a “must-watch” status, surprising even those who usually avoid idol-focused shows.

6) Made in Abyss: “The City of the Great Pit”

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Made in Abyss opens with Riko finding a mysterious robot boy in the forest. Riko is an orphan kid dreaming of exploring the Abyss, a dangerous, vast hole where her mom disappeared. The episode introduces a seemingly innocent world with vibrant colors and cute characters until people start mentioning the “Curse of the Abyss” which messes people up when they try to climb back out.

When the episode premiered in 2017, it mostly flew under the radar, known only to dedicated manga readers. But people quickly started talking about how it combined the adventure genre with psychological horror elements. What could have been just another niche series turned into a critically acclaimed hit, with Made in Abyss becoming a must-watch for anyone looking to dive into a world that’s both beautiful and terrifying.

7) Yu Yu Hakusho: “Surprised To Be Dead”

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Yu Yu Hakusho opens with the unthinkable: killing its protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi, in the first episode, only to be given a second chance at life as a “Spirit Detective” who solves supernatural cases. This twist instantly set the series apart when it premiered in 1992, catching viewers by surprise. Watching the supposedly worthless troublemaker sacrifice himself to save a child forces the audience to rethink everything they thought they knew about this character.

When the first episode aired, anime was still gaining recognition internationally, and Yu Yu Hakusho helped redefine what fans expected from the genre. At the time, anime was all about “power up and fight bad guys” from episode one; nobody wanted to care about some delinquent kid. But this stand-out first episode made viewers care about an unlikely hero, proving that emotional investment could come from exploring a character’s humanity.

8) Re:Zero: “The End of the Beginning and the Beginning of the End”

Image Courtesy of White Fox

Re:Zero stands out in the isekai genre by following Subaru Natsuki, a shut-in who is suddenly transported to another world. Subaru initially thinks he’s got the standard “transported to a fantasy world” deal, helping a silver-haired girl find her stolen insignia. Then boom, they both get brutally murdered. Next thing, he’s back where he started, and that’s his special power: the ability to reset time each time he dies.

This first episode quickly sparked online discussions for its darker take on the familiar “transported to another world” concept during peak isekai season. Everyone was so sick of overpowered protagonists getting special abilities. Then Re:Zero showed up and made its hero suffer right from the start, promising (and delivering) something way darker than the usual wish-fulfillment storyline.

9) Code Geass: “The Day a New Demon was Born”

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Code Geass’ first episode throws you straight into chaos as Japanese terrorists steal a mysterious container, and protagonist Lelouch accidentally gets caught in the crossfire. The episode does a great job setting up Lelouch as a character, giving viewers insight into his intelligence, sense of justice, and hatred for Britannia. But one particular moment stays with viewers long after the episode ends: the chilling scene of Lelouch standing amidst corpses with a creepy smile after gaining his Geass and commanding the Britannian soldiers trying to kill him to die, realizing he now has the power to destroy Britannia.

When the first episode aired in 2006, mecha shows were everywhere, but no one expected this political thriller/high school drama hybrid to make such an impact. The first episode drew comparisons to Death Note and Gundam but stood apart with its unique twist. What’s crazier is how many viewers who typically avoided mecha anime got pulled in by that first episode’s psychological and political elements before the robot fights even began, helping the show shift from “just another mecha anime” to a mainstream phenomenon.

10) To Your Eternity: “The Last One”

Image Courtesy of Brain’s Base

To Your Eternity‘s first episode feels like a standalone short film, packing an entire emotional journey into just 25 minutes. The nameless boy’s quiet determination as he drags a sled through endless snow, speaking to his absent family while starving, creates a raw emotional connection that most anime take entire seasons to establish. That ending, where he dies alone believing his journey failed, only for the immortal orb to take his form and carry on with his memories, leaves a hollow feeling in your chest that sticks with you for days.

This absolute masterpiece of a debut episode had fans in full-on tears from the very beginning. And it stands out as one of the best premieres because it doesn’t just introduce the series: it immerses the audience in its heart-wrenching world right away. With stunning animation, beautiful music, and a story that tugs at the heartstrings, To Your Eternity is a must-watch for every anime fan looking for a unique and touching adventure.