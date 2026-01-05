5 Most Powerful Dragon Ball GT Villains, Ranked

Though Dragon Ball GT is an odd installment in the franchise, its villains are unique, and their power scale is off the charts. GT being labeled an odd and non-canon series became more common after Dragon Ball Super debuted. With the latest installment, Dragon Ball Daima, incorporating some of GT’s best elements and making them partially canon, such as Goku’s Super Saiyan 4, GT may now feel narratively redundant.

That said, the series is far from a bad installment, as it features many strong elements, including some of the franchise’s best villains. While the Shadow Dragons stand as some of the strongest villains in the entire franchise outside of Super, there are two other uniquely powerful antagonists as well. Here, we rank the five most powerful villains from GT by strength.

5) Baby Vegeta

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Nearly every installment of the Dragon Ball franchise has found a way to pit Goku and Vegeta against each other, and GT does so using a technique similar to the Majin Buu Saga, with Vegeta being possessed by an evil entity. This time, it is Baby, a parasitic Neo Machine Mutant, an entity powerful on its own, but one that becomes a far greater threat after taking over Vegeta and transforming into Baby Vegeta.

Baby Vegeta is arguably the most evil version of Vegeta ever depicted, easily toying with Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 form. It is Baby Vegeta who forces Goku to awaken Super Saiyan 4 for the first time, unleashing an entirely new scale of power. Even until the very end, Baby Vegeta remains purely evil, making him perhaps the strongest and most dangerous evil version of Vegeta fans have ever seen.

4) Super Android 17

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Super Android 17 is the result of two of the franchise’s most evil scientists coming together to create pure evil. This upgraded version of Android 17 embodies the peak of android malice and power. What truly makes this villain stand out is his ability to increase his stats by absorbing energy; after absorbing Goku’s energy blast, he is able to defeat Vegeta while also holding his own against Goku’s newest form.

Fortunately, Super Android 17’s greatest strength is also his biggest flaw. It is revealed that immediately after absorbing energy, the android becomes vulnerable for a short span. Goku and the others exploit this weakness and are ultimately able to put an end to him.

3) Eis Shenron

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

While all of the Shadow Dragons were powerful, only three truly stood out and pushed the Z Fighters to their limits, and Eis Shenron, the Three-Star Shadow Dragon, is one of them, as well as one of the most evil. The Shadow Dragons possess elemental-based powers, with Eis embodying the ice element, but what truly sets him apart is his sheer cruelty.

Eis uses his own brother, Nuova, as a shield and is willing to defeat his opponents by any means necessary, even resorting to underhanded tactics. Using his twisted cunning, Eis attempts to deal cheap damage to Goku and hopes to kill him through sneak attacks, though he ultimately fails and is absorbed. This makes Eis not only a powerful foe, but also one of the most evil villains in the franchise.

2) Nuova Shenron

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Nuova Shenron is the Four-Star Shadow Dragon, stronger than his brother and embodying the most fitting element for a dragon, fire, along with a warrior’s pride that earns immediate respect. With a protective aura as powerful as the sun and sunlight actively refueling his energy, Nuova was nearly impossible to fight during the day.

Nuova was even able to overpower Syn Shenron with his projectile attacks, despite Syn being considered the strongest of the Shadow Dragons. However, the only reason Nuova was defeated was because Syn attacked him sneakily when Nuova began to show sympathy toward Goku and Vegeta. Perhaps, had Goku and Vegeta spent more time with him, Nuova Shenron might have emerged as an ally to the Z Warriors.

1) Omega Shenron

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball GT’s ultimate villain, Omega Shenron, is naturally also its most powerful. Syn Shenron, Omega’s base form, already showcased power far beyond the others, with only Nuova, the Four-Star Shadow Dragon, offering any real challenge. After absorbing all the Dragon Balls, Syn transformed into Omega Shenron, becoming many times stronger than his base form.

No one could truly stand against him, and it was the birth of a new fusion, Goku and Vegeta as Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, that finally matched his scale of power. Ultimately, it was Goku’s ultimate Spirit Bomb that defeated Omega Shenron. With Omega Shenron emboding the negative energy within the Dragon Balls themselves, it makes him not only one of the most powerful foes in the franchise but also one of its most unique.

