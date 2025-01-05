Dragon Ball Finally Gives Vegeta The Edge Over Goku With Super Saiyan 3

Dragon Ball Daima has fully unleashed Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta for the first time in the Dragon Ball franchise, and with it has given Vegeta the edge over Goku for once. Dragon Ball Daima has been making some massive shake ups to the franchise with each new episode of the ongoing anime series, and with them has been filling in some major gaps from the end of the Majin Buu saga. The latest reveal is one of the most significant yet as it was revealed that Vegeta indeed also unlocked the Super Saiyan 3 form not long after seeing Goku use it before.

Dragon Ball Daima revealed that Vegeta had indeed also unlock the Super Saiyan 3 form rather than seemingly skipping over it as teased by the future events seen in Dragon Ball Super, and this form actually gives Vegeta the edge over his longstanding rival for once. Not only is Vegeta the first one to use this form while the two of them are within their currently small child forms, but he was also able to unlock through normal training on Earth rather than needing to go to the Other World to accomplish it.

Vegeta Got Access to SSJ3 on His Own, On Earth

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 12 saw Vegeta unleashing his own take on the Super Saiyan 3 form, and it was immediately different from Goku’s. When Goku had first used Super Saiyan 3 in the fight against Majin Buu, he revealed that he had mastered this transformation during his time training in the Other World but had been hiding it from Vegeta in order to spare his feelings about the gap in their power. Though it was a form that used up his energy very quickly in exchange for its quick burst in power, it was clearly a notable form.

It’s revealed in the episode that much to Goku’s surprise, Vegeta had also acquired the Super Saiyan 3 transformation but had been hiding it from Goku too. The difference between the two is that Vegeta didn’t need to go anywhere else in order to unlock the form. After seeing that Goku had used this new transformation, Vegeta knew intrinsically that he would be able to use this new form as well and got it through some secret training in the months following the Majin Buu arc. And given that Dragon Ball Daima only takes place about a year after that arc, Vegeta got this form on his own rather quickly.

Vegeta Might Be Stronger Than Goku Right Now

There’s been a question of Goku and Vegeta’s relative power levels within Dragon Ball Daima. We have only seen Goku fight for an extended amount of time, so fans saw as he was able to grow beyond the limits placed on him in the Third Demon World and get used to his child like body. Vegeta has had a different path as by the time he was fighting the Second Demon World’s Tamagami, it had only been his first real fight in this realm with his child body. So some adjustments needed to be made.

It’s arguable that Vegeta had to go straight to the Super Saiyan 3 form in order to deal with the boost that Neva gave the Tamagami. But this is also a different case than with Goku. He didn’t have to deal with a Tamagami boosted up to a new power level, and only needed to reach Super Saiyan 2 to get his victory. Now that Vegeta has broken the ceiling on Super Saiyan 3 use, it likely won’t be much longer until we get to see Goku use his version as well. Especially after seeing that Vegeta is now using this form, Goku’s going to be further inspired to use his own.

But this is still giving Vegeta the edge in their longstanding rivalry. Although Goku was able to reach Super Saiyan 3 on his own, it took him years’ worth of time within the Other World. It’s arguable that Vegeta seeing this form gave him more of a secret trick to actually getting to that level of power, but that’s still an edge. Vegeta saw it and was able to get that level in just a matter of months, and stronger with it or not, it’s still one way that Vegeta was able to surpass his rival in an interesting new way. It’s not often that Vegeta gets to enjoy victories over Goku, even moral ones, so Dragon Ball Daima has started to correct that even if it’s just a little.