7 Nostalgic Anime From The 1990s That Are Still Loved

1990s was one of the greatest decades for the anime industry, with several iconic films and series that are still loved even now. For many viewers growing up in the 1990s, anime wasn’t simply a form of entertainment, as it held a special place in everyone’s heart. The animation styles of almost every series and film were distinctive, and the music was unforgettable, which made them even more eye-catching. However, it’s not just the plot or aesthetics, as fans often have an emotional attachment to some of their childhood favorites. It was an era before streaming platforms became popular, and several Japanese anime series were made accessible worldwide on TV channels in dubbed formats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anime eventually became a global phenomenon, pulling more viewers over the years. Many new and veteran anime fans are often drawn towards the old classics that had exceptional animation and plot, which are impossible to recreate now.

7) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Image Courtesy of Gainax

It’s one of the darkest sci-fi anime of all time and remains influential thanks to its profound psychological themes while blending action and mecha genres. The story takes place 15 years after a cataclysmic event, after which the world faces a new threat known as Angels. They are dangerous celestial beings whose powers are too overwhelming for humans.

This is why, in order to combat the threat, a secret organization, NERV, develops giant biomechanical robots called Evangelions. 14-year-old Shinji Ikari has been summoned by his estranged father to pilot Evangelion Unit-01. Despite his initial reluctance, he agrees to the arrangement, but before long, the boy learns that fighting these monsters is more than what he bargained for.

6) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop is one such series that every anime enthusiast should watch at least once. In just 26 episodes, the anime features an exceptional story while blending sci-fi elements and character-driven drama, making it one of the greatest masterpieces of all time. This timeless classic by renowned director Shinichirō Watanabe is often praised for its space western aesthetic and gorgeous animation that was way ahead of its time.

The story is set in the year 2071, when humanity has spread across the galaxy, and crime follows them wherever they go, creating an era of unrest, plagued by murder, substance abuse, and theft at the hands of intergalactic outlaws. The only people who can stop them are space bounty hunters, including those aboard the spaceship Bebop, which they use to chase criminals across the Solar System and collect the prize money.

5) Ghost in the Shell

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Directed by the renowned Mamoru Oshii, Ghost in the Shell is a pioneer of new animation techniques, known for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery. In the year 2029, it’s common for citizens in the technologically advanced Niihama City to replace their limbs with robotic parts.

The story follows Major Motoko Kusabagi, a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, who is tasked with tracking down a mysterious hacker who hijacks cyborg brains through the internet. While trying to uncover the identity of the agent, she learns about the true horrors of the cybernetic world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines.

4) Pokémon

Image courtesy of olm

Thanks to the anime, video games, card games, and merchandise, barely anyone in the world would be unfamiliar with this franchise. While there have been several anime sequels, spin-offs, and films over the decades, the 1997 series is still the most iconic and beloved. Based on the 1996 video game, OLM released an anime series following Ash Ketchum, who sets out on a journey to become the greatest Pokémon master.

However, since all the starter Pokémons were already claimed by others, the boy has no choice but to take Pikachu with him, who clearly dislikes him. Getting Pikachu to trust him is only the first step towards his long journey, as he must collect gym badges and participate in the Pokémon League to claim the title.

3) Sailor Moon

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

One of the most influential and genre-defining Shojo series of all time, Sailor Moon celebrated femininity, friendship, and empowerment at a time when most famous shows focused on male leads. The anime also played a crucial role in popularizing the Shojo demographic, which targeted a young female audience, usually featuring female protagonists.

The story follows Usagi Tsukino, an ordinary girl who saves a mysterious cat from danger and learns that their encounter was not an accident. She learns about her destiny to become Sailor Moon, an honorable title granted to planetary guardians who protect the Earth from evil forces.

2) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece is still ongoing, which is one of the reasons its popularity keeps rising through the charts. Toei Animation released the anime series in 1999 and aired weekly episodes until 2025 before changing it to a seasonal format. Luffy’s journey has continued throughout the decades, and it’s currently in the Final Saga.

The story keeps unraveling the mysteries of the world while taking the Straw Hat Pirates one step closer to their goal. Although the story has long since entered its final arc, it will still take several years to reach its conclusion.

1) Dragon Ball Z

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is the most influential Shonen anime and manga franchise of all time, which has inspired several mangaka to this day. The series popularized several Shonen tropes, such as transformations, which are still famously used in many shows.

While the original Dragon Ball anime set the foundation of the story, the sequel anime, titled Dragon Ball Z, played a crucial role in popularizing the franchise across the globe. The story takes place a few years after the events of Dragon Ball, where Goku is married to Chi-Chi and has a son named Gohan. However, his peaceful life is jeopardized when aliens from outer space threaten his loved ones and unveil Goku’s origins.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!