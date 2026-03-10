5 Things Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Failed to Answer

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the best manga of last year and one of the most exciting releases of Winter 2026, has come to an end after just 25 chapters. The manga generated significant buzz primarily because it serves as a direct extension of the original series, one of the most famous titles of the new-generation shonen era. While Modulo delivered an exciting run, its brief length also resulted in several shortcomings.

While fans may have expected Gege Akutami to deliver a more refined conclusion, and in some ways he did, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo still doesn’t offer the best ending possible. With the manga now finished, many readers hoped the story would resolve some of its lingering intrigue, yet several questions remained unanswered until the very end. These five stand out as the biggest mysteries the series should have addressed but ultimately did not.

5) What is Aoi Todo Upto?

Image courtesy of Shueisha

One of the primary reasons the Modulo manga emerged as one of the most exciting releases was that fans wanted to see the fate of the original characters. One character who was confirmed to be alive was the fan-favorite Aoi Todo. His survival was revealed in the bonus content of one of the manga chapters, though it never actually showed what he was doing.

The series ultimately fails to address this point, as Todo is never mentioned again. Considering he was one of the most interesting characters in the original series, his role or current status would have been an interesting detail for the sequel to explore. However, Modulo ends without ever revealing what Aoi Todo was up to.

4) Who was Stronger, Dabura or Mahoraga?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Mahoraga has become one of the most iconic elements of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, as this character has repeatedly been pitted against the strongest figures in the series. In the sequel, Mahoraga was positioned against Dabura, the strongest Simurian introduced in the story. Their battle became one of the main highlights of the sequel’s action.

The fight featured several ups and downs, and just as it seemed ready to conclude and reveal the winner, and ultimately who was stronger, it was abruptly ended without a clear resolution. This confrontation was one of the most exciting elements of the sequel, and leaving it unresolved becomes a major shortcoming of the manga, as the outcome of the battle remains completely ambiguous.

3) How Was Yuka Cured From a Terminal Illness?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The penultimate chapter of Modulo features Maru initiating the ritual to eradicate cursed energy and alter the cursed energy within sorcerers. During this process, it also seemingly cures Yuka’s illness, which had previously been described as terminal and capable of killing her at any moment. However, the series never clearly explains how Yuka was healed, leaving fans to piece together the context surrounding Maru’s final act of chaos and harmony.

One possible explanation lies in Mahito’s Cursed Technique of Soul Manipulation. Mahito’s ability allowed him to alter not only souls but also the physical appearance of others, suggesting that a similar principle could have been used by Maru to cure Yuka’s brain tumor. However, this remains purely speculative, as the series never directly confirms it. As a result, it is unclear whether Yuka was truly cured or if her condition was only temporarily delayed.

2) How is Coexistence Accepted?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The main premise of the manga was the coexistence between the Simurians and humans. However, after Maru’s ritual takes place, the final chapter reveals that this coexistence is suddenly accepted without any clear explanation. This becomes a glaring oversight, as the conflict surrounding coexistence had been a central issue throughout the story, and resolving it so abruptly feels unjustified.

The final chapter further shows that even non-sorcerers around the world have accepted the existence of the Simurians, as seen in how Dabura’s fight against Mahoraga is treated as a major public event. Modulo ultimately fails to add the necessary gravity to its most important premise, and this weak handling is one of the main ways the series undermines its own ending.

1) Is Megumi Really Dead?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

One of the best elements of the sequel was seeing characters from the original series and learning what they were up to. Naturally, Megumi Fushiguro was high on that list, especially since the other two members of the main trio had already appeared. The reason Megumi’s return, or at least an update on his whereabouts, was anticipated even more than characters like Nobara Kugisaki were because of how impactful he was in the original series. As the head of the Zenin Clan, his appearance or even a confirmation about his status would have answered many lingering questions.

However, up until the very end, the series never truly addresses this. In the final chapter, Nobara only vaguely mentions hoping for him to be around. Considering how important his character was, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo not even confirming whether he is dead feels like a baffling omission, one that fans will likely continue wondering and argue about.

