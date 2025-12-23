7 Best Action Donghua, Ranked

If you’re a fan of anime or manga, you’ve probably already dipped your toes into donghua without even realizing it. Simply put, donghua is Chinese animation, and just like Japan has its anime, China boasts its own unique style of storytelling and visuals. While some donghua share similarities with anime, they’ve got their own flavor — often pulling inspiration from Chinese culture, mythology, and cultivation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Donghua covers a wide range of genres. But when it comes to pure adrenaline and jaw-dropping visuals, the action genre stands out as a fan favorite. These stories often weave in emotional stakes, so you’re not just watching people fight; you’re rooting for their survival, revenge, or redemption. It’s heart-pounding and totally addictive.

7. Fog Hill of Five Elements

Fog Hill of Five Elements is set in a mystical world where humans and spirits coexist, but peace hangs by a thread. The story follows a warrior tasked with protecting his people using the power of the Five Elements. The catch? Harnessing these powers comes at a great personal cost. The narrative is a bit cryptic at times, but it’s beautifully layered with themes of sacrifice and duty. While the story might not be the easiest to follow, the stunning visuals and intense action more than make up for it. Each battle oozes intensity, with elemental powers clashing in a way that feels raw and visceral.

6. Soul Land

If you’re into long-running series with epic battles and power-ups, Soul Land is your go-to donghua. The show follows Tang San, a genius martial artist who dies young in his world but is reborn in a mystical land called Douluo Continent. Here, everyone has a “spirit” that can be cultivated into incredible power. Tang San starts from scratch but quickly becomes a force to be reckoned with, thanks to his intelligence and determination. Tang San’s journey from an underdog to one of the strongest cultivators in the world is full of thrilling battles, creative power systems, and deep character development. The world-building is incredibly rich, introducing viewers to the intricate hierarchy of spirit cultivation, the dangers of spirit beasts, and the politics between clans and sects.

5. Scissor Seven

Don’t let the humor and quirky art style fool you. When it comes to action, Scissor Seven delivers in spades. The plot centers around Seven, an amnesiac hairdresser who moonlights as a not-so-competent assassin. Despite his lack of killer instincts, he gets involved in serious conflicts with powerful foes. As the story progresses, we learn more about Seven’s mysterious past and his connection to a world of skilled assassins.

4. The Legend of Hei

The story follows Hei, a shape-shifting spirit who loses his home and embarks on a journey to find a place where he belongs. Along the way, he encounters both allies and enemies, leading to intense confrontations and moments of self-discovery. Despite its action-packed moments, the donghua is deeply emotional, exploring themes like friendship and loss. The narrative does an excellent job of showing the complexity of both humans and spirits, avoiding the traditional “good vs. evil” trope.

3. Battle Through the Heavens

If you love explosive battles with fireballs, energy blasts, and over-the-top martial arts, Battle Through the Heavens has you covered. The action scenes are pure adrenaline, featuring characters unleashing their cultivation powers in epic duels. The plot revolves around Xiao Yan, a once-promising martial artist who loses his powers and becomes the laughingstock of his clan. But when he discovers a mysterious teacher, his journey to reclaim his strength begins. Along the way, he faces rival clans, powerful foes, and ancient secrets. It’s a classic revenge and redemption story set in a world of cultivation, where strength determines one’s fate. The series is long, but the action and character development keep things exciting.

2. Heaven Official’s Blessing

Though Heaven Official’s Blessing is more renowned for its romance and emotional depth, its action sequences are nothing to scoff at. The battles are beautifully animated, with a focus on fluid movements and mystical powers. The donghua follows Xie Lian, a former prince who ascends to godhood but is repeatedly cast down due to his misfortunes. Now a wandering deity, he encounters Hua Cheng, a mysterious ghost king with a deep connection to his past. Together, they navigate a world of gods, ghosts, and ancient mysteries.

1. The King’s Avatar

If you’re a gamer or love esports, The King’s Avatar will hit all the right notes. The action takes place in the video game Glory, where players use their avatars to engage in intense battles. The story follows Ye Xiu, a legendary esports player who is forced to retire after internal politics push him out of his team. Refusing to give up, he starts from scratch in a new server, using his unparalleled skills to climb back to the top.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!